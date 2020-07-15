Racist online posts from a local pastor drew protestors to his church on Sunday.

On Sunday about two dozen protestors stood outside Smyrna Church, located on North Purdum Street, to demonstrate against the church’s pastor, Jesse Sisk. Sisk had, most recently, made a post to Facebook that said, “God is against mixing races,” and cited scripture. Also, a voicemail had been unearthed from 2016, which was allegedly Sisk deriding a woman for having a biracial child, while using racial slurs.

“We basically just wanted to come out here and say we heard what you said, and no one in this community is going to turn a blind eye or be accepting of anything further than the message he put out,” said event organizer Aryn Daulton. “Being that we’ve heard some personal messages with him using racial slurs and making threats against biracial children, we just wanted to let him know not in this community. There’s people here, we’re watching you. We’re looking, and we’re not going to accept it. And we’re not going to be separated by it.”

According to Daulton, the church didn’t hold service Sunday while the protestors were present. But, she said the group, which organized on Facebook under a page titled “Kokomo Say No to Hate at Smyrna Christian Church,” would continue to hold peaceful demonstrations outside the church.

“We intend to get groups together to come out every Sunday. He didn’t arrive this Sunday, so we’re just going to take it week by week and see what happens … They didn’t show up for service here today,” said Daulton.

The post that appeared to initially draw attention to Sisk was made to his personal Facebook account on July 4. The post that Sisk made railing against “mixing races” accrued more than 420 comments. Eventually, Sisk appeared to double down as numerous Facebook users took issue with the post and wrote, “God said it, not me. God created all the races exactly how he wanted them on the sixth day, and it was very good. He doesn’t like anything to be intermixed out of its natural creation.”

A call to Smyrna Church was not returned by deadline.

In addition, what appeared to be a voicemail left by Sisk on a woman’s cellphone in 2016 was widely posted online by the group that organized Sunday’s demonstration. That voicemail, which only can be heard partially, includes a number of racial slurs, and in it a woman is chastised for having a biracial child. In the voicemail, which could not be independently confirmed to be Sisk, the woman’s biracial child is also called a “disgusting little f****** Damien satan-spawn child.”

Daulton, who is biracial, said the message was “frightening.”

“The anger in his voice and those of us having biracial children or being biracial ourselves, I guess it’s almost frightening, and we wanted to stand up against it before it was anything else,” said Daulton.