Greentown Town Council may be shrinking

Major changes to the leadership of the town of Greentown are on the horizon.

Last week, the Greentown Town Council voted to implement changes on how the town is represented by changing all positions to at-large, and one change, if passed, will decrease the number of members of the council from five to three and add a town manager to the ranks.

The council voted to change all council members to at-large positions, making it so council members or those running for office no longer are required to live in specific districts. According to Council President Scott Deyoe, communities with populations under 3,500 are allowed by election law to make such changes.

Some individuals in the audience, however, questioned the decision, asking sitting councilmembers if the town would be fairly represented when, theoretically, every member of the council could live in one neighborhood.

Both Deyoe and Council Vice President Mark Lantz defended the move, citing that during their time on the council, specific districts never were considered when making decisions; rather, the whole of Greentown was in mind.

“Just in my tenure on this board, I’ve never been in a position or have I met a board member that wasn’t concerned with the whole town all the time,” Lantz said. “I don’t think about Ward 3. I think about Greentown, and I know everybody else does too. I hear what you’re saying. But I think that fair representation occurs just for the fact we’re a small town, and people are concerned about all of Greentown all the time and not just in their own little ward.”

Another decision that potentially could change the make-up of the council may also be implemented.

At the meeting, council members voted to give Board Attorney Jeremy Peelle the go-ahead to begin gathering information on potentially decreasing the number of members on the council. The decision was based primarily on difficulties in finding candidates willing to run for the council, according to Deyoe and Lantz.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

That, coupled with the move to at-large positions, may entice more candidates to run for local politics, Lantz said.

“In the past, we’ve actually had some motivated candidates that would have loved to participate in the leadership of this town but couldn’t because they were in the wrong district at the wrong time. And that’s unfortunate because we’re always looking for folks who want to participate and help the town, but their hands were tied,” Lantz said.

The decision on whether to decrease the number would be up to the public, who potentially would vote on the referendum in the next election cycle in 2022.

With a reduction to the council, a town manager position would be created. Deyoe said he would like to consider a current town employee for the position and that the pay for the two cut positions, which pay $3,500 each, would be used toward the salary for the manager position. The town manager would be a fulltime job and would oversee day-to-day operations for the town.

Councilman Don Downs was critical of the proposal. He said he worried that, because a town manager would not be required to live in town limits, problems could arise.

“My comment on that is I can understand where you’re thinking. But when we have a town manager and they live in Kokomo, or they live someplace else, and something happens at 2 o’clock in the morning and nobody knows where to get ahold of him … I believe that the town needs to have more people that live in the town, taking care of the functions in the town,” Downs said. “When you hire these people from outside the town, and I’m not saying a mile out of town, I’m saying 15 miles, 10 miles away, it’s a lot harder to get here. It’s a lot harder to find out what’s going on.”

According to Deyoe, several individuals employed by the town already are not Greentown residents.

The vote to allow Peelle to research the topic and bring information before the council passed, with Downs abstaining from voting. The next step, according to Deyoe, is allowing the referendum to be placed on the ballot for voters to decide whether to decrease the number of council seats.

Deyoe, Councilman James Skinner, and Clerk-Treasurer Teresa Duke are up for reelection next year.