Greentown Historical Society seeks funding for building repairs

The Greentown Historical Society (GHS) could be facing $7,000 or more in building repairs after discovering rotting beams under the floor.

The discovery occurred after staff members moved several cabinets away from a wall and noticed that the floor drooped below the baseboard. Two structural engineers confirmed that multiple beams in the building’s crawlspace will need to be replaced.

There is currently safety concerns but exhibits have been placed around the damaged area as a barricade.

“We think they will have to take out a fairly large section of the floor—keeping as much intact as they can,” said Joyce Yager, a GHS board member. That’s the only way they can reach it. There’s not a basement here. Just a crawlspace.“

Work is expected to begin in early 2022 due to previous commitments for the contractor.

The repairs are estimated at between $7,000 and $10,000, though Yager says that is just a ballpark figure and the true cost won’t be known until repairs begin.

The GHS is currently accepting donations to help cover the cost, and Yager hopes to apply for grants but says those grants require a matching donation.

Though the repairs have board members worried, it hasn’t stopped the GHS from introducing two new exhibits, one focused on the military and the second on Jenkins Studio, a Greentown photography business. There are also various other items that can be viewed as well as a timeline of Greentown’s history.

Board member Robin Hainlen hopes the military exhibit will be popular as veterans visit Howard County for the upcoming veterans’ reunion and with Veteran’s Day approaching. The exhibit includes a World War I uniform and a feature on Merrill and Floyd Talbert, brothers who served in World War II. Floyd Talbert was depicted in “Band of Brothers,” an HBO series developed by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, and his story was also told in the book “A Company of Heroes: Personal Memories about the Real Band of Brothers and the Legacy They Left Us” by Marcus Brotherton. The collection, which takes up the front room of the GHS, will continue to grow as more items are added to the exhibit.

The building has a side room that was once the old State Bank of Greentown and features a walk-in vault that houses bank memorabilia and a smaller wall safe. There is also a small research library and a meeting room. The room houses the Jenkins Studio photography exhibit which features multiple cameras used through the decades as well as photos and other memorabilia used by Frederick and Rachel Jenkins, who co-owned the business.

Rachel Jenkins, who is also a board member, said when children visit she tells them that “this is your hometown. This is your heritage. We tend to dwell on the people who have been here for generations but no, this is where you are and this is your hometown.”

“This is [their] moment in time,” Hainlen added.

Contributions to the building fund can be made to the Greentown Historical Society at 103 E. Main St. P.O. Box 313, Greentown, IN 46936.

The Greentown Historical Society is open Saturday and Monday 1-4 p.m. and the 3rd Sunday of Aug., Sept. and Oct. from 4-7 p.m. Due to construction, visitors should enter Greentown using 50 South or 50 North. A visit can also be scheduled by leaving a message at (765) 628-3800.