A local corporation with global ties has announced its intention to expand.

Green Cubes Technology, a Kokomo-based developer and manufacturer of advanced battery power systems, announced an expansion in the City of Firsts and has begun leasing a 36,000-square-foot facility owned by GM, adding on to production operations and the potential for “dozens or hundreds” of jobs created, according to company president and CEO Keith Washington.

Green Cubes’ expansion sets the stage for improvement of production, distribution, and manufacturing technology, Washington said. It’s a necessary move for Green Cubes to remain a major player as the need for product grows into technology, like cold storage, said the CEO.

Because of Kokomo’s manufacturing base, the move made sense.

“I always think of the Midwest as a region, when it comes to material handling, is a little bit like the Silicon Valley of material handling,” Washington said. “So it's being near like a place like Chicago, which is a huge transportation hub for material handling distribution is really advantageous … We've learned a lot about how to be an effective partner in material handling because of the industrial base in Kokomo, and then being in the Midwest region is such an important part of the material handling sector.”

Green Cubes Technology also operates another 20,000-square-foot facility on Pipeline Way on the city’s south side. The company develops batteries for a variety of markets, Washington said, and is leaving room for a “lot of growth.”

The new facility, for example, will expand into the testing and certification fields for their products, alongside manufacturing.

The expansion will create new jobs in different fields, Washington said, including specialized engineering, sales and marketing, finance and accounting, and production and supervision. Washington said the exact number of jobs that will be created was unknown but expected it to be in the “dozens or hundreds.”

Green Cubes currently has about 90 employees. In 2016, that number was only 16.

As of last week, there were 15 job openings at Green Cubes in Kokomo.

“You know, I just feel like we're really on to something special here,” Washington said. “We're excited about the growth we're seeing, a kind of a wave of adoption of the technology with electrification and converting from some legacy technologies that aren't as clean and safe as lithium and just also being able to replace a lot of internal combustion technologies with electric. It's a great partnership that we have with Kokomo, and we're just really excited about the opportunity.”

Alongside the expansion in Kokomo, Green Cubes promoted facilities in Zurich, Switzerland and Bratislava, Slovakia as well. With the most recent expansion, Green Cubes operates facilities in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said that the expansion signaled a win for the city.

“Green Cubes Technology is another great example that entrepreneurship is alive and well in Kokomo,” Moore said. “This expansion of both their engineering and production headquarters here in Kokomo is a true testament to the trust Green Cubes has in our local workforce and to their commitment to addressing the continuing growth in e-commerce and online data storage, while meeting the increased demands for green solutions. Green Cubes’ recent investment also helps strengthen the desire to diversify our local economy by providing new and innovative opportunities such as these. We congratulate Mr. Washington and the entire Green Cubes Technology staff on their recent expansion and thank them for bringing their part of the world to Kokomo.”