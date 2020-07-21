Grassroots online movement helps lead to animal torture arrest

According to probable cause documents, the FBI accredited “internet sleuths” with initially making authorities aware of a Kokomo teenager who was torturing and killing animals, then posting the acts online.

Last week, the FBI raided the home where 19-year-old Krystal Scott lived in Kokomo, detaining her and recovering evidence that included “animal parts” and skulls from the residence. Now, Scott faces federal charges of animal crushing and creating animal crush videos, and that’s thanks, in part, to concerned citizens.

According to a probable cause affidavit that was filed in federal court, an unidentified individual began posting images and videos that depicted “torturing and graphically killing cats and dogs by hanging, skinning, and other means” to various social media platforms in early May.

This content attracted the attention of several private citizens who began using publicly-available information in an attempt to identify who was torturing the animals.

After gathering information through Reddit, Instagram, and YouTube, the “cyber tipsters” reached out to the Boise Police Department (BPD) in Idaho. At the time, the “internet sleuths” thought that the individual, who always hid their face, resided in Idaho.

As BPD was investigating, an account believed to be used by Scott posted to a private chat on Instagram under the name real.serial.dog.killer.dude2 on June 18 and wrote, “I’ll be killing a pregnant Siamese and a kitten later on today.” The same day, multiple images were shared of a gray kitten, a black kitten, and a Siamese cat inside a black wire cage. Later that day, the user real.serial.dog.killer.dude2 shared an image “of a small gray kitten hanging from a ligature in front of a blue tarp above a metal bar.” According to court documents, the kitten appeared to be deceased.

Eventually, authorities traced the location of the videos and postings to Kokomo using an IP address. The case then was transferred to the FBI Resident Agency in Boise, which then handed the case off to the FBI Indianapolis Field Office.

On June 29, internet sleuths again aided the law enforcement agencies. That day, FBI agents interviewed an individual from London, England, who provided files to the FBI that included the online activities of Scott, and this person also believed they successfully had identified Scott as the poster of the videos depicting animal torture.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

This “internet sleuth,” according to court documents, also found an advertisement on Facebook where an individual was trying to find a home for a gray kitten, a pregnant Siamese cat, and a black kitten. The ad was posted one day before the June 18 strangulation video of the gray kitten was posted online. The FBI also interviewed this person, who claimed to have given the animals to Scott because she “agreed to adopt and take care of them.”

At the time, Scott allegedly answered the ad using a fake name, but the person who provided her with the animals identified her using a driver’s license photo.

According to court documents, Kokomo Police Department also had looked into Scott. On May 3, KPD officers responded to local reports of animal cruelty by Scott. They were unaware, at the time, of the separate investigations by other agencies that were being conducted.

KPD officers interviewed Scott at her residence, and she consented to a search at the time. She allegedly provided two phones to the KPD officers, and officers “seized multiple deceased animals and animal body parts from Scott’s residence.” But she “denied any involvement in unlawful animal killing.” She also claimed “the deceased animals at her residence were already deceased when she received them.”

At the time, KPD officers discovered two cats in Scott’s freezer, one of which was skinned, according to court documents. They also seized a “glass jar with the legs of an unidentified animal,” which Scott claimed was given to her by a friend and was a coyote. She also claimed, at the time, that the frozen cats had died naturally. Officers were unable to link Scott to any illegal activities using the phones they seized.

Authorities claimed Scott continued to post videos online of alleged animal torture. On July 8, the user realdogandcatkillerdude9 posted to Instagram, sharing an image of a black and white dog head atop a cage that resembled the same one kittens previously were shown to be kept in.

On July 14, federal agents executed search warrants on Scott’s residence, seizing “numerous animal parts and skulls that were consistent with the size of cats and dogs.” Agents also discovered three live dogs, 12 live cats, and several lizards. In an interview with officers, Scott admitted to being the user of the Instagram account that was used to post the strangulation video on June 18.

“According to Scott, she claims that her ‘good side’ loves cats and dogs but that her ‘bad side’ tells her to commit acts of animal cruelty, including killing animals by strangulation and other means,” read the affidavit. “Scott admitted to intentionally using aliases in her online social media accounts and avoiding showing her face or otherwise reveal her identity in the images and videos to thwart law enforcement’s efforts to identify her. Scott further admitted to purposefully giving KPD a cellular phone that she knew would have no evidentiary value to avoid detection.”

Scott faces up to seven years imprisonment, three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000.