The Howard County Government Center was renamed after one of the community’s most well-respected and loved figureheads last week.

At last week’s meeting of the Howard County Commissioners, the board unanimously approved a resolution to rename the government center the Jeff Stout Government Center. The building is home to a myriad of county offices, such as the health department and, most recently, the new coroner’s office and morgue.

For his years of service, the commissioners wanted to make sure that Stout’s legacy never would be forgotten.

“Jeff was an incredible member of our community,” Commissioner Paul Wyman said. “His heart and passion and love for people, I would argue, is unmatched. It was evident in the work that he did as a funeral director and the compassion and the love that he showed for people and for what was most their difficult moment in life. What he did as a coroner for our community, in meeting and delivering some horrific news to families and being there for them in that moment and providing them comfort and peace, I’ve heard from many families what that meant to them in that moment.”

Stout served the community in a number of positions, including as county coroner. He served as coroner from 1991 to 2000, earning the title of the longest-serving coroner in Howard County history. Likewise, he served as deputy coroner until his death in February last year.

At that time, he also was serving his final year in his fifth term as an at-large councilman for the Howard County Council. Stout was the top vote-getter in his elections and garnered 29.16 percent of the votes in the 2016 election.

Stout owned Stout Funeral Homes and Crematory, was a co-owner of Cone Palace, which he and his wife, Tami, purchased in 2019. Stout also had served as a Russiaville firefighter and ambulance attendant.

Stout is survived by his brother, Marty Stout, who spoke on behalf of the Stout family at the commissioners’ meeting. Marty said his brother would have been proud of the way his sons “stepped up to the plate” in both their professional and personal lives.

“It’s almost Jeff Stout-like that his two sons were seeing families the week we buried him, serving them,” Marty said. “So they’ll be walking to that building quite a bit not only to the morgue to pick up death certificates, which Jeff did probably more than anything he did in life. That was his first job at the funeral home. Granddad made him do that. Go get death certificates. And they’ll see his name, and they’ll know his legacy. But more important than his legacy, they step into a responsibility, not Jeff’s shoes but the responsibility to be good citizens, serve this community, a thing that he loved. And it’s a complete and absolute honor that you three, Brad (Bray), Paul (Wyman), and Jack (Dodd), would grace us.”

The government center is located at 120 E. Mulberry St.