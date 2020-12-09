During Goodfellows recipient shopping for children’s clothing a few years back, a man stopped at the Goodfellows’ check-in table and asked what we were doing. I said we were Goodfellows, the oldest (founded in 1911) Christmas program for children in Howard County.

We are an all-volunteer organization, have no paid staff, and no building. The majority of our funding comes from We Care. The man responded, “Our people helping our people. That’s the way it should be.” We agree because We Care, Goodfellows, and our volunteers are “our people helping our people.”

People helping people would not be possible without We Care, its volunteers, and donors. Goodfellows would not be possible without the help of its dedicated all-volunteer board, Kohl’s, its hard-working employees, and our Goodfellows longtime volunteers, including members of UAW 685, UAW 1166, Kokomo Fraternal Order of Police 078, Emergency Management Agency, Community Howard Regional Health, Club Kokomo Road Runners, local Marine Corps League, Kokomo High School’s women’s golf team, Wallace Elementary School of Integrated Arts teachers, Kiwanis, Woodland Church of God, and this year, 28 high school seniors from all five Howard County high schools. Our volunteers are people helping people, and we hope this will continue for years to come.

Goodfellows clients shopped for clothes for more than 1,348 children last week at Kohl’s. Parents of the 1,348 children will pick out toys at the Goodfellows/Marine Corps Toys for Tots this Thursday and Friday at the UAW 685 Union Hall on Hoffer Street, and 116 families and 280 children will select toys at UAW 685 and shop at Kohl’s Saturday at the Kokomo FOP 078 Cops 4 Kidz Partnered with Goodfellows program.

Money raised during We Care’s annual auction is given to Goodfellows, Kokomo Rescue Mission, Bona Vista, Mental Health Association, and Salvation Army. Last year, We Care gave Goodfellows $105,000. Goodfellows also receives individual and corporate donations. Money not spent on the Christmas program is used for scholarships and other youth programs in Howard County.

People and businesses can make a donation to Goodfellows anonymously or in memory of a loved one, and the Perspective will publish the donation and loved one’s name in a column. Donors should make out a check to Goodfellows of Kokomo, Inc. Include a note that states: “In memory of (name or names)” or “Anonymous” and mail it to: P.O. Box 6845 Kokomo, IN 46904. Goodfellows is solely responsible for collecting donations and preparing a list for publication in the Kokomo Perspective.

Donations

Anonymous …. $500

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

In memory of all my Christmases when I was a child … $50

Anonymous …. $50

In memory of my dad, Bob Ropes, from Timothy M. Ropes …. $100

In loving memory of Steve Wood …. $50

Anonymous …. $200

In memory of MSgt. Ralph M. Payne and his wife Mabel …. $50

Anonymous …. $50