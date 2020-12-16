One of America’s best poets and authors, the late Maya Angelou, wrote: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but they will never forget the way you made them feel.”

Volunteers for Goodfellows, Kokomo Fraternal Order of Police 078’s Cops 4 Kidz Partnered with Goodfellows, and Goodfellows/Marine Corps Toys for Tots made children feel special this Christmas.

Goodfellows’ clients shopped for clothes for 1,348 children Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 at Kohl’s and selected toys for their children Dec. 11 and 12 at the Goodfellows/Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots at UAW 685 Union Hall. Dec. 12, Cops 4 Kidz Partnered with Goodfellows’ enabled 116 families with 280 children to eat breakfast and select toys at UAW 685 followed by shopping with a police officer at Kohl’s.

Goodfellows’ volunteers have assisted the Toys for Tots program by registering and vetting recipients for more than 20 years. This year Goodfellows’ volunteers also helped parents select toys for their children because the Marines could not, due to COVID restrictions.

This is the second year that Goodfellows and Kokomo FOP 078 have joined forces. Goodfellows registered and vetted recipients and paid for the children’s clothing. FOP had six different starting times because of COVID restrictions. Families ate breakfast, talked to Santa and Mrs. Claus, selected toys, and then met a police officer at Kohl’s for shopping.

Participating in the program were the Kokomo Police Department, the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, the Indiana State Police, the Indiana University Kokomo Police Department, and the Greentown and Russiaville Police departments. Volunteers included IUK’s baseball team, IUK’s cheerleaders, Emergency Management Agency, FOP volunteers and FOP Auxiliary. Dan’s Variety Bakery and Sam’s Club provided the breakfasts.

People and businesses also have an opportunity to make children feel good this Christmas by making a donation to Goodfellows anonymously, or in memory of a loved one, and the Kokomo Perspective will publish the donation and loved one’s name in a Goodfellows column. Donors should make out a check to Goodfellows of Kokomo, Inc. Any amount is appreciated. Include a note that states: “In memory of (name or names)” or “Anonymous” and mail it to: P.O. Box 6845 Kokomo, IN 46904. Goodfellows is solely responsible for collecting donations and preparing a list for publication in the Kokomo Perspective.

Donations

In memory of Gary and Chip Carmichael – a grant from the Dr. Gary F. Carmichael Family Advised Fund, a donor-advised fund at the Community Foundation of Howard County, Inc., … $3,000

In memory of Pat and Ruth Carey from Tim Carey … $300

In memory of Laike V. Miller from Nana and Papoc …. $30

In memory of George and Catherine Hannah, Carolyn Cassis, Linda Munro, Loren and Francis Robertson, and Larry Robertson …. $100

In loving memory of Zachary from Nana and Papa …. $40

In loving memory of Walter Durham and Ai’Jalon Taylor …. $100

Anonymous …. $150