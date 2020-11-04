Goodfellows suspected the need would be greater this year because of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our suspicion has proven correct as 695 online applications, representing 1,298 children, have been filed with 10 days still left in the application process.

In 2019, Goodfellows processed 512 total applications and paid $112,128.63 for clothing for 1,183 children.

People have until Friday, Nov. 13, to file an application for Goodfellows assistance this Christmas season. Applicants must be a Howard County resident and meet the criteria listed on the application. All applications must be completed online because of COVID-19.

Goodfellows is the oldest Christmas gift program for children in Howard County and began in 1911. The program is a not-for-profit organization that is directed by a community-based volunteer board of directors. Goodfellows has no paid staff and no building.

Each year during the Christmas season, Goodfellows provides vouchers to parents, who purchase new clothing for Howard County children. Goodfellows also assists the Marine Corps in its Toys for Tots program, and pays for children’s clothing for the Kokomo Fraternal Order of Police 078’s Cops 4 Kidz Partnered with Goodfellows program.

A person can complete an application at Goodfellowskokomo.com. When completing the application, people also can sign up for Kokomo FOP 078’s Cops 4 Kidz Partnered with Goodfellows and the Marine Corps Toys for Tots. If people have questions, they can Facebook message at Goodfellows of Kokomo, Inc; email at goodfellowskokomo@gmail.com; or call or text 765-432-1143.

In 2019, WWKI’s We Care gave Goodfellows $105,000 to help fund our program. Goodfellows also receives individual and corporate donations. Money not spent on the Christmas program is used for scholarships and other youth programs in Howard County.

People and businesses can make a donation to Goodfellows in memory of a loved one and the Kokomo Perspective will publish the donation and loved one’s name in a column. With the spike in applications for 2020, Goodfellows can use the community’s help and generosity. Donors should make a check out to Goodfellows of Kokomo, Inc. Any amount is appreciated. Include a note that states: “In memory of (name or names)” or “Anonymous” and mail it to: P.O. Box 6845 Kokomo, IN 46904. Goodfellows is solely responsible for collecting donations and preparing a list for publication in the Kokomo Perspective.

In memory of Norma J. Allman ……..$50.