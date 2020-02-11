God’s Garage story goes viral, exceeds 1 million page views

God’s Garage, an auto repair ministry backed by Crossroads Church, flew a bit under the radar since it opened in June 2018 at the hands of retired mechanic Tom Smith.
Smith and his group of more than 20 volunteers quietly had been repairing vehicles for the elderly, single moms, and the underprivileged while only charging for parts, saving them tens of thousands of dollars in labor costs.
The ministry never was advertised, but through word of mouth, it had a waitlist of two weeks.
But, after the Kokomo Perspective featured God’s Garage in the Jan. 15, 2020, edition, it no longer flew under the radar. The article went viral, garnering more than 1 million page views and counting on kokomoperspective.com. After the article was published, Smith received countless phone calls from people all around the country who were looking to have their vehicles repaired, as well as calls from reporters and those curious about how the ministry works.
While Smith hasn’t been able to take on repairs for the countless people who have contacted him from other states, he said he offers them his ear.
“You just listen to them and see if you can pray for them and try to get them some help one way or another,” he said.
The calls he received from people in need locally also skyrocketed, and his waitlist quadrupled from two weeks out to more than two months. But that’s not a bad thing, said Smith. The attention has sparked conversations from people in other cities and states who now are looking to start their own ministries modeled after Kokomo’s God’s Garage.
“Our ministry has been so blessed all along, so I should not be surprised (that the story went viral). We have awakened the whole country to the concept of serving people by helping them get their cars fixed,” said Smith.
Now, Smith and his volunteers plan to put together a free handbook that can be shared with others looking to start their own iterations of God’s Garage. He hopes to see more pop up, and he will be reaching out to larger Indiana cities to see if he can help them get started.
“[The number of calls] is an indicator for me that there needs to be more auto repair ministries throughout the country to help with what we do,” he said.
Since being featured in the KP, God’s Garage was contacted by several news stations and was featured on Channels 6, 8, and 13, and the story was picked up by a radio station in South Bend, garnering Smith a large number of calls from northern Indiana. And, on Feb. 12, Smith will share the story of God’s Garage live on air for a radio station based out of Philadelphia.
And in between all of that, Smith has been readying a new building to move God’s Garage to that will be able to accommodate more work and help get more cars back on the roads. At the end of last year, God’s Garage received a grant for $41,770 from the Community Foundation of Howard County to make it happen.
The plan is to be in that building on March 30. And, because of the publicity, the nonprofit also has received more donations and taken on a handful of new volunteers. With the new, bigger space – and the longer waitlist – more volunteers are needed. For more information or to make a donation or volunteer, call Smith at 765-490-9587.
At the time of publication, the God’s Garage story published on Jan. 15 had 1,013,604 page views on kokomoperspective.com.