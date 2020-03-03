God's Garage gifts car to single mom of four

One woman’s life changed dramatically due to a local auto ministry.
Earlier this month, Anika Harvey, a single mother of four children, was gifted a car from God’s Garage, a ministry of Crossroads Community Church that repairs vehicles for the underprivileged sans labor costs and gifts cars when they’re available. Harvey received one of those cars, and she said the donation was “unbelievable.”
“I was really surprised. I have four kids, so when I told them, they were like, ‘No, people don’t just give you a car. Nobody is just going to hand you a car.’ But they actually did,” said Harvey.
Harvey first heard about God’s Garage after reading about it in the Kokomo Perspective, and she put in an application to see if the nonprofit’s volunteers could help her with transportation. And they could. The nonprofit had just been given two cars after an elderly woman passed away. One of those, a 2003 Ford Taurus, went to Harvey.
According to her application, Harvey’s husband left her without warning late last year, and all she had left was a van that didn’t run. She scrapped the van and made $150 that she used for groceries, she said. The lack of transportation also put her in a bind when it came to getting a job to provide for her family as a newly-single mother.
For the last couple of months, she and her children had been walking to get where they needed to go.
“We would just get a stroller or a wagon and walk to the store when we needed stuff. On the really cold days we would decide, ‘Do we really need something or just stay home today?’ So this has helped out a lot with it still being wintertime in Indiana,” Harvey said.
The donation marked the 11th car God’s Garage has given out to those in need since it opened nearly two years ago. Tom Smith, a retired mechanic who started God’s Garage, said he was glad to be able to help Harvey. He said since Harvey was gifted the car, she’s lined up employment, and she’s set to start the job soon.
That, he said, was one of the main purposes of God’s Garage, to help people to be able to help themselves.
When he read Harvey’s application – which was among more than 100 other applications – he said there was “a little tug” on his heart to assist her due to her story.
He contacted Dick Sanburn, pastor of Crossroads Community Church, and they decided there wasn’t a reason why they couldn’t help her. They had just received two cars, and one was running well enough that it could be given away immediately.
“Dick said, ‘I don’t see why we shouldn’t do this.’ I said, ‘Yeah, that’s what I thought because God had put it on my heart to notice her anyway out of all the others,’” Smith said. “We thought, ‘OK, we can give this to her right now.’”
It was less than a week from when Harvey put in her application to when she received her new set of wheels.
“We was really grateful for them, and I would pass their service that they do onto anybody that’s in need. They are really nice, and we had nothing but good things to say about them,” Harvey said.
God’s Garage continues to accept donations of vehicles to help those in need.
“We would like to get more vehicles donated to the church so that we can check them over and pass them onto those who truly need them,” Smith said.
For more information, call Smith at 765-490-9587.