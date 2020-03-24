GM exploring ventilator production

The local General Motors Components Holding plant could see new uses amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
During yesterday’s address to the state, Gov. Eric Holcomb made mention of the possibility that the GM facility in Kokomo could be utilized to produce ventilators, a valuable resource needed to treat severe cases of the coronavirus. Production of ventilators could come as a partnership between GM and Ventec Life Systems.
According to a joint statement from the companies, “Ventec Life Systems and General Motors have been working around the clock to implement plans to build more critical care ventilators. With GM’s support, Ventec is now planning exponentially higher ventilator production as fast as possible.”
The partnership would combine Ventec’s “life-saving technology” with GM’s “manufacturing expertise” in order to respond to the demand for ventilators created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The deployment of the partnership appeared to be in the earlier stages, according to the joint statement.
“GM is exploring the feasibility to build ventilators for Ventec at a GM facility in Kokomo, Indiana,” read the statement. “Both companies have been proactively working together to arm medical professionals on the front lines with the tools they need to respond to this pandemic and save lives.”
In his address to the state, Holcomb said the Kokomo GM facility is “redeploying their Kokomo workforce and converting their production line to make ventilators.”