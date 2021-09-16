GILL PORTER: Past & Present

Seventy-three men representing the “chiefs, warriors, and head-men” of the Miami Indian Tribe gathered at the Forks of the Wabash near Huntington, Indiana, on Oct. 23, 1834.

They had traveled there at the peak of glorious fall foliage in the Upper Wabash Valley to add their names to a treaty with the United States government.

A man named Co-come-wah signed the document, and since his name does not appear with the Miami leadership group that later signed the ratified version of the treaty in 1837, we can know he was a head man or village leader.

His village was located very near to pinšiwa-amootayi (Wildcat Creek, literally “the bobcat’s belly” in the Miami-Illinois language) about a quarter of a mile south of the Rapids of Wildcat. Whether it’s Ma-ko-ko-ma, Kocomo, or even Cocomo in some documents, we don’t know his exact name or even what the name means. But David and Elizabeth Foster, who deeded 40 acres in 1844 for the county seat on the north side of the creek, certainly knew him. David himself spoke about him on the record in an 1873 government proceeding.

And perhaps Elizabeth was the one who provided the village name to the Methodist circuit rider in 1843. The preachers on horseback by then were all over the remnants of the Great Miami Reserve, which had been created in 1818 and ceded by the Miami at the 1840 treaty. Methodist records in the archives at DePauw University show “Kokomo Mission” on an October 1843 conference report, the year before the county is even organized. This may indicate that the squatters along the Wildcat saw themselves as newcomers to the existing Miami community.

But another October presents a different – and horrific – story. That month in 1846, at a place the Miami call Iihkipihsinonki (or “the straight place” along the Wabash River near Peru, Indiana) more than 300 citizens of the Miami Indian Tribe were forcibly loaded onto canal boats and sent to treaty-designated land west of the Mississippi River.

This process of forced removal was part of the American westward expansion policy formalized by the 1830 Indian Removal Act. New scholarship is revealing disturbing details about the policy and its implementation, which quite simply was an officially sponsored expulsion order to rid the United States of every Indian east of the Mississippi.

This included the Miami Indian Tribe, who have lived in Myaamionki, the “Place of the Miami” in Indiana, since the 17th century.

The Miami were forced to adapt and adjust to the encroaching European culture when the Northwest Territory was defined in 1787, and then when the state of Indiana was formed in 1816. For 45 years the U.S. government and the Miami signed a series of treaties that culminated in November 1840 at the Forks of the Wabash in Huntington, Indiana, when the Miami tribal government was forced to move west to Kansas.

The 1846 removal took a month to complete, but the impact of losing their land and being separated from generations of memories continues to be felt by all Miami today. Moreover, for many Miami families, the removal is complicated, because, by treaty and legislation, many were permitted to stay, and some that left later returned.

This event is impossible to ignore in terms of local history because Howard County was carved out of the residue of the Great Miami Reserve. This area could become Indiana’s last-named county only when the Miami Indians had relinquished their last communal homeland.

To learn more about this tragic event in Miami history, see Meehkweelintamankwi Aanchsahaaciki, “Remembering Our Forced Removal” at https://aacimotaatiiyankwi.org/myaamia-history/removal-commemoration/