Gil Porter: Kokomo started out in Reserve No. 6

The first public land sale in Howard County occurred before the county was even organized, when Joel Hollingsworth from Carroll County bought 160 acres in Monroe Township in October 1842.

Transferring title from the Native population was a process of treaty, survey, sale and settlement -- though not always in that order, particularly in Howard County. Federal pre-emption laws allowed squatters to take claims on Miami Indian land before the public surveys.

After the 1840 Treaty with the Miami at the Forks of the Wabash in Huntington, squatters were pouring into the residue of the Great Miami Reserve in north central Indiana. Among them were David and Elizabeth Foster, who brought the family Bible, children under 10 (and Elizabeth was pregnant again), and a wagon load of goods to the Rapids of the Wildcat, sometime in the fall of 1842.

Plans to organize the surrounding area as a county to be named for Maawikima (Principal Chief) Jean Baptiste Richardville had existed since February 1839. At the 1840 treaty, the U.S. government set aside one section of land at the Rapids of Wildcat (Reserve No. 6) for Akima (Village Chief) Francis Lafontaine, who was Richardville’s son-in-law. The present city of Kokomo began in this reserve.

By 1843, the Indian title was sufficiently extinguished with enough of a squatter population for organization to begin. The tract transfer went from Lafontaine to Fort Wayne’s Allen Hamilton (October 1841) and then to David Foster two days after Richardville County was created on Jan. 15, 1844. David and Elizabeth Foster then deeded 40 acres for the unincorporated county seat of Indiana’s last-named county.

An examination of U.S. land records shows Lafontaine’s reserve was not surveyed until autumn 1843, three months before it was transferred to Foster. On Oct. 27, deputy surveyor Abner Van Ness had arrived and set a post “west of the Mouth of a Branch on the North side of Wild Cat” (about where Memorial Gymnasium sits) and completed the entire 643.35-acre circuit counterclockwise.

Since Akima Lafontaine never lived on this reserve, it’s possible David Foster himself had directed the surveyor in 1843 to create the boundaries that we see on the official plat. The irregular shape of the reserve outline could be a clue that the squatters wanted as much of the Wildcat water source as they could harness. Plus, being so heavily weighted to the south side indicates Miami families were still in the village near and around the Rapids. The Miami always chose the best location near a water source.

We find evidence of this Indian-squatter relationship in several sources. “Kokomo Mission” in 1843 Methodist church records shows the growing community is using the name the year before the county is even organized. Foster himself spoke about many Miami during a government inquiry into private land allotments.

And in January 1846, the Miami Šaapontohsia and Foster petitioned the U.S. Congress to exempt 10 Miami people in the county from the forced removal, asking specifically that they be permitted to “purchase and sell land as citizens.”

That 1846 petition was opposed and died in the House Committee on Indian Affairs. Still, many Miami people have lived in Kokomo over the years. The newest chapter in this history story begins in November 2019, when Tyler Moore, a citizen of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, was elected mayor of the city of Kokomo, Indiana. The head of the village is Miami once again.

Our beginning - After David and Elizabeth Foster acquired Reserve No. 6 in 1844, they donated a 40-acre portion on the north side of Wildcat Creek to be the unincorporated county seat of Indiana’s last-named county. Trivia tidbit: the south boundary (dotted line on the map above the East 85.25 length notation) runs along today’s Virginia Avenue, which originally was named Reserve Avenue.