Galveston man dies in crash on Markland Avenue yesterday

A Galveston man is dead following a head-on collision that occurred on Markland Avenue yesterday.
On Sunday, officers of the Kokomo Police Department responded to the area of Markland Avenue and Washington Street. The call was for a two-vehicle crash that was a head-on collision. Investigators determined a 2014 Jeep driven by Kevin Morgan, 54, of Galveston was westbound on Markland Avenue near Buckeye Street.
Witnesses reported Morgan moved left of the center line into oncoming eastbound traffic and collided with a 1997 Dodge truck, driven by Roger Slaton, 61 of Kokomo. Slaton and his passenger, Annette Slaton, 58, of Kokomo, were treated at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo.
Morgan was transferred to St. Vincent hospital in Indianapolis where he later died.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Troy Hintz at 765-456-7600 mailbox 8336 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.