It's been there as long as I can remember. Likewise for my dad. Grandpa was a very young man when the two-story, triangle-shaped Tate Block brick structure rose at the intersection of Markland Avenue and Main Street during the late 1910s.
Since I was a kid, the architecture always intrigued me. Through its close proximity to the L.E. & W railroad tracks, its shape was born from necessity. Until lately, I never had delved into history of the place. This piece certainly won't cover it all, but I'll share a few highlights I dug up.
The Tate Block always has been closely connected to the lodging of individuals, either through long- or short-term arrangements. Earliest accounts of a hotel in the building date to 1918 when the U.S. was embroiled in World War I.
Several munition and other industries fulfilling military contracts were located in the City of Firsts, some being but a brisk walk from the Tate building. Undoubtedly a few workers found housing within her hostel. Mrs. Rachel Williamson, widow of Joseph S., was the proprietor of the Hotel Markland during that period. The inclusion of a restaurant at the hotel added to its appeal.
Owners and managers of the hotel came and went through the years. When the doughboys' sons went to war in the 1940s, a different name was painted on the signboard. Owner Fred Kasdorf renamed it the Palace Hotel. Conveniently, a movie house with a similar handle, Palace Theater, was housed in the Tate Block.
The building was divided into separated business spaces, which evolved from one commercial interest to another. Dr. Theo Buregge practiced from the corner office at 101 E. Main St. in 1940. Melchoir Hellwig D.D.S. passed the laughing gas upstairs at 106½ when performing extractions in '40 as well.
Joel Ziker operated his dry cleaners from 101 in 1943 after Doc Buregge moved on. John Rose was restaurateur for the hotel at the same time.
In the late 1950s, Economy Finance Corp. took root at 101. The little triangle building also housed Holtz Construction Co. offices and the Main & Markland Home and Variety Store as well as the Markland Cafe in '58.
In 1965 photographer Bill Bertram set up his studio inside the corner door. 1990 saw Blue's Photography inserted at 101, then Comarella Photo Studio in 1994. Phil Darst Interiors offered interior decoration for the rapidly-expanding Howard County housing market from 106.
A billiard room nearly always was included in the block. Courtney Spencer Billiards racked 'em up at 105 for a while in the ‘40s. Then longtime South Side Pool Room took over there for decades.
The 1970s saw inclusion of the martial arts in the Tate history. The Okinawan Karate Center opened at 103, later evolving into the American Karate Institute.
Without a doubt the most colorful and interesting of the “Tate Tales” I discovered involved a robbery of South Kokomo Bank. Business was booming in the Roaring Twenties, and cash was plentiful. Kokomo Trust Bank had opened their subsidiary SKB at Main and Markland, which was located in the corner, 101 E. Markland Ave. office.
On March 27, 1925, between 1:45 and 2 p.m., notorious Midwest gangster Harry Pierpont and three accomplices, using two getaway cars, pulled a daring daylight robbery of SKB at the busy intersection. A patron was assaulted during the robbery, and the bandits made off with $4,000 and a handful of Liberty bonds.
Pierpont and his gang were credited with numerous robberies and confrontations with law enforcement. All were later apprehended and convicted. Pierpont was sentenced to a lengthy term at Michigan City State Prison where he and nine inmates escaped custody years later. Pierpont shot and killed an Ohio sheriff while on the loose.
Being located and taken into custody once again, he was convicted of the sheriff's murder and sentenced to death in Ohio. Being a creature of habit, another escape was attempted whereby he failed and received gunshot wounds, remaining in custody. Peirpont died by electrocution on Oct. 17, 1934, inside the Ohio State Prison in Columbus, thus ending a terrorizing crime spree.
So much history from the little brick building next to the tracks. And I didn't even touch on the strip clubs which “entertained” from its confines through the years. I'm too old to delve into that. It's dangerous for my blood pressure and domestic tranquility.
-That's 30-