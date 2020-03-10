From idle to engines: ITP II to transform into Kokomo Engine Plant, creating about 200 new jobs

For the first time, FCA US engines will be produced in Kokomo, marking not only a shift for a city known for transmission production but also a move toward new local jobs.
Last Thursday, amid the growl of the FCA’s GMET4 engine at Indiana Transmission Plant II, local, state, and FCA leaders gathered to herald the coming transformation of the plant. Millions of dollars in investment by FCA will overhaul the plant, preparing it to house engine production in a move that will create nearly 200 new jobs in the Kokomo facility. And, it was revealed, ITP II will receive a new corresponding moniker befitting of its new production focus, with the revamped plant now dubbed Kokomo Engine Plant.
“As the largest transmission installation in the world, not just for FCA but the world, Indiana is our hub,” said Mark Stewart, Chief Operating Officer for FCA North America. “There’s no question Indiana represents a very, very key part of our strategy in powertrain, engine, and electrification. We built nearly 90 million transmissions here since we started keeping track in 1974.”
The $400 million in investment by FCA will repurpose ITP II, which was idled in the fall of 2019. Before production ceased at the plant, FCA’s five-speed and eight-speed transmissions rolled out of the Kokomo facility. The reconfiguring of the plant will bring production of the GMET4 engine to ITP II.
At last week’s unveiling of plans for ITP II, Stewart outlined the significance of the GMET4 to FCA. The 2.0-liter engine is an inline four-cylinder turbo and is an option on the Jeep Wrangler and Cherokee models. The GMET4’s “outstanding fuel economy” and “low emissions” were touted by FCA.
“The GMET4 will be a very important engine for us as we look to deliver on the promises we made as part of our five-year plan in 2018 … A significant number of new technologies can be applied to this engine, making it relevant for the future. It will play an important role in our plans to offer electric engine options across 30 nameplates that FCA will bring to markets around the world by 2022.”
The Kokomo plant will be the source of all U.S. production of the GMET4 engine, which currently is built in Termini Imerese, Italy. Production on the engine is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021.
For Kokomo, the formation of Kokomo Engine Plant represents new job creation. The investment means 1,000 jobs will be retained, with nearly 200 new jobs expected to be added to support production in Kokomo. That brings total employment within Indiana by the automobile manufacturer to 8,300.
“[FCA’s] commitment as well as faith and trust in the local economy and local workforce speaks volumes to what Kokomo has had to offer with that relationship with Fiat Chrysler, so we thank you for that continued trust and faith in this local workforce,” said Mayor Tyler Moore. “But the commitment obviously goes beyond dollars that are spent here and the buildings that will be expanded. Indeed, it is an investment in the trust and overall economy. We’re excited for that relationship to continue and to grow.
“It not only benefits those within the workforce and Fiat as well, but those in our community. The man or woman on the line, as well as the local business in town that will be frequented, will experience the benefits of the continued strength in our local economy.”
Earlier this year the Kokomo Common Council approved a 10-year abatement for FCA. Over those 10 years, the abatement will be lowered 10 percent annually.
Similarly, the state is giving the project a boost as well. The Indiana Development Corporation offered FCA up to $3.5 million in conditional tax credits. There were also $500,000 in training grants put on the table for FCA, which the automobile manufacturer cannot claim until Indiana workers are hired for the jobs expected to be created by the company’s overhaul of ITP II.
Gov. Eric Holcomb was on hand at the unveiling, and said work with FCA on its investment in Indiana began last year. He previously touted the planned investment in Kokomo during his State of the State address and said the coming work marked a success for Indiana.
“To know you chose to grow in Kokomo … that’s a decision that we’ll never take for granted. We know you’ve been here a few decades, and we work through every step along the way. Please know we’ll never take that for granted. Fiat Chrysler Automobile, being a world-class company, having a supply chain all over the world, you could have gone anywhere, but you chose to grow in Kokomo.”
United Auto Workers leadership was also on hand during last week’s event. Cindy Estrada, the vice president and director of the FCA department for the UAW, said the investment in the local workforce was a win for the local membership.
“I have learned one thing in my time as vice president of the UAW. One of the strongest memberships that we have, that fight for product, that fight for workers’ rights, is the UAW Kokomo membership … this wouldn’t be possible without the people and the local membership team,” said Estrada.