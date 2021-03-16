From behind bars to behind the chair: Re-entry court helps Josh Ebeling get his life on track to become small business owner

A traumatic childhood led one Kokomo man down the wrong path, but after spending more than one-third of his life behind bars, he’s turned his life around, thanks in part to the Howard County re-entry court.

In 2018, Josh Ebeling was sentenced to the re-entry court, and it was there where he learned the skills he needed to build a “normal” life for himself. Last spring, Ebeling, 40, opened his own barbershop, and he’s spent the last year giving back to others in need while building his business. It’s a great feeling, he said, to have his life on track.

“I feel like had I not given my life to Christ and been able to go through this program that I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today. I would be probably dead or in prison for the rest of my life,” Ebeling said.

Ebeling’s life started to spiral downward at age 12 after a series of traumatic events left him with PTSD, depression, and a broken home. That year, he was in a car accident with his mom, dad, and brother. Their van had broken down on the side of the road, and a semi struck the van after the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Ebeling remembered waking up cold and seeing his dad’s lifeless body hanging out of the van. His father lived but ended up in a coma for about six months and suffered a traumatic brain injury. He had to learn how to walk and talk again, and Ebeling said he essentially lost his dad that day as he never was the same again.

“My mom, she was so traumatized by the accident that she couldn’t even be in the same room as my dad. It hurt her so bad, so she ended up divorcing my dad,” he said.

Not long after, Ebeling’s grandfather was diagnosed with HIV that he’d gotten through a blood transfusion, and at age 12, Ebeling watched his grandfather take his last breath. Not long after, his brother, who was autistic and becoming increasingly violent, was put in a mental institution. Ebeling, who was close with his grandfather and brother, lost two more family members.

To further complicate his life, his mother told him that his father wasn’t his biological father.

It was all too much for a 12 year old to handle, and at age 13, Ebeling was admitted to Trinity for severe depression and PTSD. That same year, he began using drugs, and he was arrested for the first time at age 14 for stealing alcohol. At age 15, he began selling drugs and was arrested for possession of marijuana.

“I would continue to live this lifestyle of being in and out of the system of rehabilitation centers, jails, and prisons for a third of my life,” he said.

He’s spent over 13 years locked up and has been to four different prisons and two different rehab facilities.

The last time he got arrested, he said he was over everything. While he wanted to change, he said it was too easy to fall back into his old patterns every time he got out of prison. He didn’t want to go back to jail, but he also had nothing going for himself outside of jail, either.

“This last time (I was arrested) I was just so tired because I had tried to change, but as soon as I got out of prison, I went straight back to the same things that I’d done before. I didn’t want to. I just didn’t know how to change, but I wanted to. I was just really worn out and tired. I didn’t want to go back to prison, and I tried to get the police officers to kill me because I just didn’t want to go back,” he said. “I was hopeless. I was depressed, and I was lost.”

Ebeling ended up back in prison in 2017. When he went before the judge in an open plea, he told the judge his whole story.

“I just told the judge, you know, my whole life story, and he sat there and contemplated it for about a half-hour. He said, ‘You know, the odds are stacked against you, but where there’s a will, there’s a way.’ He said, ‘I’m going to sentence you to all your time, but I’m also going to give you therapeutic,’” Ebeling said.

Ebeling went back to prison, but this time he was part of a therapeutic program for substance abusers with histories of multiple drug-involved arrests where he received residential treatment intervention. Once he finished that program in 2018, he was released into the Howard County re-entry court, a post-conviction program ordered as a condition of community supervision for eligible offenders who are returning from incarceration and transitioning back into the community.

That transition back into the community, Ebeling said, always had been the hardest part. He’d go back to what he knew, and the cycle of drug-related arrests would continue.

Ebeling never had a real job or a “normal” life, he said, and he didn’t even know what that would look like. However, the re-entry program helped him to see that he could have the “normal” life he talked about. He’d gone to barber school at Summit Salon on and off, and while in the re-entry program he was able to finish classes and earn his barber license.

He also attended the GAP program, a faith-based drug recovery program, at Stars of Light Chapel, and he was able to beat his addiction. Coupled with grief classes he’d taking while in the prison therapeutic program, he said he felt himself healing.

“That’s when I realized I suffered PTSD, and my grief was the root of my addiction. So once I was able to deal with my grief, I was able to deal with the addiction,” he said.

He also had a lot of support from those who ran the re-entry court.

“You can just see that they genuinely cared, and they would always give me, each and every one of them would give me motivation and encouraging words to push forward,” he said. “It really taught me how to live a normal life because I’d lived this life since I was 13 years old. It gave me structure, and I was able to finish barber school while I was in there.”

He then landed a job as a barber, and not long after, in April 2020, he opened his own barbershop, Famous Cuts, on North Phillips Street.

While he dealt with COVID-19 restrictions during his first year in business, he used his skills to give back to those in need, with a focus on youth. He gave free cuts to youth with straight A’s on their report cards, and he gave 2020 graduates free cuts as well. He also supported youth by donating to Bridges Outreach’s rewards program.

“Any time I can get into anything that has to do with the kids, I’m like, I’m there to help to donate my time because I feel like it’s an opportunity for me to lead and show that there is a better way of life and to not take the road that I took,” he said.

In addition, Ebeling serves on the GAP board where he helps mentor men coming from prison.

While Ebeling went through a lot as a child and struggled with addiction and imprisonment as an adult, he said those struggles made him into someone who’s now able to take those lessons and use them to help others.

“I feel like the trauma is what shaped me and led me to where I am,” he said. “I use it all the time to help other people. When people come into my shop, I’m able to give them encouraging words if they’re struggling. A lot of people might not know it, but as I’m cutting their hair, I’m probably praying for them.”

As someone who lived on rock bottom, Ebeling has words of advice for others who are struggling: keep going.

“If you can look at my life, I was the most hopeless of the hopeless. If I can get through it and God can do it for me, then God can do it for them, too,” Ebeling said.

To schedule an appointment, call 765-437-3913.