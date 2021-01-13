Radon is an odorless, colorless, radioactive gas that can invade homes and businesses.
Why does this matter? According to the EPA, it is the second-leading cause of lung-cancer in the United States; it is the leading cause of lung-cancer among non-smokers.
According to the EPA, Howard County is predicted to have high levels of radon. The only way to know if your home or business has high levels of radon is to test for it. Radon levels do vary greatly from house to house, so just because your neighbor has low levels does not mean your house will have low levels as well.
The Howard County Health Department currently has a limited supply of short-term radon test kits available for free, compliments of the American Lung Association (ALA). The ALA only gives the health department 25 kits at a time with no guarantee of receiving more, so they are first come, first serve, no holds.
The health department is located at 120 E. Mulberry St., Kokomo, Suite 209 and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.