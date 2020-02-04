Four file to replace Jones on council

In the aftermath of a Kokomo Common Council member’s resignation, the Howard County Republican Party soon will fill his seat.
On Jan. 17, Gregery Jones resigned from his District 4 seat on the council just 17 days into his first term in office. His resignation was prompted by the unearthing of bigoted Facebook posts he made in 2015 directed at those of the Islamic faith and members of the LGBTQ community. Now, in the wake of his resignation, the local Republican Party has scheduled a caucus to vote on Jones’ successor for Feb. 12.
In total, members of the Republican caucus will vote on one of four individuals to replace the disgraced Republican. Those who have filed to potentially fill the council vacancy are Mona Myers, Roger Stewart, Rick Emry, and Mike Ward.
Myers may be among the most familiar faces of the candidates, having formerly served as Howard County Clerk.
She served two terms in the position, with her final term coming at the end of 2009. Her terms as clerk were preceded by four years of work in the clerk’s office, and before that she worked as a dental lab technician for 20 years.
After completing her terms as clerk, Myers and her husband opened H&J’s Old Fashioned Fountain Drinks on West Boulevard Street about four years ago.
Myers said she was ready to make a return to public service due to the new administration taking control at City Hall. She said she wanted to be a part of bettering local public safety services.
“I’m excited that we have a new mayor who I feel will move in a different direction than where we were going,” said Myers. “I wanted to be a part of that as far as on the council to represent the people in my area.”
Also vying for the District 4 seat is Roger Stewart.
Stewart served 28 years in the Howard County Dispatch Center and retired from his position as a dispatcher in 2015.
A lifelong resident of Kokomo, the upcoming caucus will serve as Stewart’s first run at public office.
“I had thought about doing it a couple years ago. Then I just kind of let it go and didn’t think about it,” said Stewart. “I just see things that need to be taken care of in our city that haven’t been taken care of. They’ve been let go of because other areas of the city were being taken care of before. Especially in my district, District 4. I’m just not real happy with how things have been done in our area.”
The things Stewart said he was displeased with entailed run down, abandoned houses, and he also took issue with the condition of the streets in District 4.
Another candidate entered the fray with both a military background as well as a history of work with the postal service.
Emry graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in 1981. He went on to serve with the United States Naval Reserves. Before retiring in 2004 he ascended to the rank of full commander, and he was mobilized twice after 9/11.
He also worked with the post office, first being hired as a clerk in 1998. He then became a letter carrier in 2004 and retired from that position in 2019. He became a public voice several years ago during public debate surrounding the Kokomo Common Council’s decision to reexamine the city’s dog ordinance.
Emry said he’s always been prevented from running for public office due to the Hatch Act and his position with the post office but said he wants to serve the public now that he’s retired from his work as a letter carrier.
“I’ve always been interested in it, but I was always ineligible because of the Hatch Act,” said Emry. “Since I retired, I was unable to run in the last general election, but now I have time to dedicate myself to doing the job and representing people to the best of my ability.”
Rounding out the list of candidates was Ward. Ward worked for 22 years at the DuPont Photomasks plant, which closed in 2005. While there he worked in various positions, notably spending his last 12 years at the plant in management positions.
Afterward, he went on to work for another 12 years at Indiana American Water before retiring about a year ago.
Additionally, Ward also worked as a director of operations with former-Mayor Matt McKillip’s city administration for two years. He’s also served with the Kokomo Chamber of Commerce as well as the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance.
Ward said he wanted to be a part of economic development in Kokomo with the new administration.
“I think with my operational experiences, particularly with budgeting, I’ve got a lot of things to offer,” said Ward. “I’m big on the economic development side of things … I know Mayor (Tyler)] Moore is very interested in that, and there are some things we need to work on to progress forward. That’s where my passion is at, has been, and always will be.”
The Republican caucus will convene at 5:30 p.m. at the Republican Headquarters at 208 E. Mulberry St. Candidates can continue to file to be considered in the caucus for the council vacancy until 72 hours prior to the Feb. 12 meeting.