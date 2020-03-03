Former court reporter convicted on all counts of theft

After five years, a jury handed down guilty verdicts against a former Howard Superior II court reporter for stealing taxpayer funds.
The criminal case against former court reporter Rachael Roberts began in early 2015 with an investigation by the Howard County Sheriff’s Department and concluded last week in Boone County Superior Court I after a six-member jury found her guilty of three counts of theft.
“I’m glad we got it tried, and I’m glad it’s concluded,” said Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland, who served as special prosecutor for the case. “It’s got a lot of age on it. I think it was right for trial. Obviously, the state believed we could prove the elements beyond a reasonable doubt, and that’s why we went forward with trial. And that’s the verdict the jury came back with. Obviously we’re happy with the verdict. We still believe the state proved its case, and the jury agreed. That’s why they found her guilty.”
The investigation against Roberts began on Jan. 30, 2015, when Howard County Sheriff Steve Rogers, Detective Greg Hargrove, Auditor Martha Lake, and Howard Superior Judge William Menges met regarding suspicion that Roberts was overpaying herself for trial court transcriptions. That overbilling, which amounted to $9,476, was “much more than allowed by law,” with the funds being drawn from the Howard County General Fund.
Court documents indicated a detective reviewed Roberts’ work on three transcriptions. The first, Indiana v. McNally, involved Roberts performing transcriptions between August 2014 and February 2015. In that case the county was billed for 412 pages of transcription work at a cost of $7,974. By law, Roberts only would have been able to charge $4 per page, meaning she should have only been owed $1,648.
The other case, Indiana v. Pigg, followed a similar pattern. She billed for 673 pages between April 2013 and August 2013. What should have only cost the county $2,692 ended up drawing Roberts $5,000 worth of taxpayer funding.
The final case reviewed during the criminal investigation was Indiana v. Stitts. Here Roberts billed for 77 pages of transcription work in 2013. What should have been a $308 bill for the county was instead ballooned to $1,150.
At the time of the overbilling, Roberts worked under Howard Superior II Judge Brant Parry and was responsible as the court reporter for payroll of the court. In a 2017 interview Parry said the cases originating from Superior II, Stitts and McNally, were rubber-stamped with his signature by Roberts. He said he wasn’t aware of the overbilling until search warrants were issued for the case in 2015.
“I want to say at that time it had my stamp on it, which means my office manager, which was her, stamped the payrolls,” said Parry. “I know she was getting paid for doing transcripts, but I don’t go down to the clerk’s office and count the pages that she typed and do the calculations.”
In April 2015, the case was handed off to a special prosecutor by Howard County Prosecutor Mark McCann. At the time, McCann said this was due to him knowing Roberts personally.
Roberts was charged by a special prosecutor in May 2017. Those charges entailed one count of theft as a level 6 felony, with two other counts of theft as class D felonies.
In July 2017, the case against Roberts was transferred out of Howard County entirely, with Howard Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray recusing herself from the matter due to local political ties, with witnesses for the case including Lake, Rogers, and the Howard County attorney. The case eventually landed in Boone County.
The judge in the case, Boone County Superior Court I Judge Matthew Kincaid, eventually presiding over last week’s trial. After Roberts’ conviction, Kincaid set a sentencing hearing for March 24. The Boone County Probation Department will perform a presentence investigation.
For the level 6 felony county, Roberts could face a sentence of up to two-and-a-half years, and the class D felony counts carry maximum sentences of three years each.