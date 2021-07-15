Five arrested in drug bust

Five people have been arrested after officers with Kokomo Police Department's drug task force investigated a home in the 1000 block of West Havens Street after receiving complaints of drug activity.
Yesterday, officers executed a search warrant at the address. They seized heroin, meth, controlled substances, syringes, and approximately $5,000 of US currency. April Donnelly, Joseph Olivarez, Tamie Stoops, Abby Causey, and Cadence Causey were arrested.
Abby was charged with dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, and maintaining a common nuisance. Cadence was charged with dealing a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a narcotic drug, and unlawful possession of a syringe. Donnelly was charged with possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe. Stoops was charged with possession of a narcotic drug and visiting a common nuisance. Olivarez had two active warrants out of Howard County for his arrest, and he also was charged with unlawful possession of a syringe.
The Kokomo Police Department Patrol Division and K-9 Unit also assisted in this investigation.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Aaron Tarrh at 456-7204 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.