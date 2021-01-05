Five arrested after armed robbery, auto theft at Jackson Morrow Park

Five people have been arrested after being involved with an armed robbery and automobile theft at Jackson Morrow Park earlier this year.
On Sept. 26 at around 6:31 a.m., Kokomo Police Department officers responded to IHOP in reference to an armed robbery at Jackson Morrow Park. The victim reported to officers that several individuals had robbed him at gunpoint and shot at him before stealing his vehicle at the park. The vehicle was recovered during the investigation the following day.
After obtaining warrants, officers arrested Carl M. Brown, 20; Mya L. Dunham, 20; and Keevaughn Guynn, 18, for armed robbery, a level 3 felony.
On Dec. 14, officers arrested Deonta Singleton, 18, in Richmond, Ky., for a warrant for armed robbery and auto theft out of Howard County.
Yesterday, Devi Hartson, 19, was arrested in Atlanta, Ga., for a warrant for armed robbery out of Howard County.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.