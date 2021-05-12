For the early months of the past two years, overdose numbers appear to be similar in Howard County.

According to Howard County coroner Dr. Steve Seele, 10 overdoses occurred in the first quarter of 2021, which ended March 31. That number aligned with the first quarter of last year, in which 10 people overdosed as well.

However, Seele noted that while the total number of deaths from drug or alcohol abuse was in line with last year, the second quarter already is seeing a drop, with only one possible case awaiting a pending toxicology report.

“Drug overdoses are the one thing I’ve found over the five years that I’ve been in that are very cyclic,” Seele said. “We’ll have a whole rash of them, and one of the things that we can always tell — and this is from a law enforcement standpoint — officers know. Drug force people know it. We can always tell when the dope hits the streets, especially if it’s bad dope or fentanyl-loaded dope, because we’ll have a whole rash of three, four, five, six overdoses … You’ll just get a whole bunch of them in a few hours over the course of an evening or over a 24-hour period.”

Of the 10 overdose deaths, some individuals had more than one substance involved. Two individuals tested positive for heroin, five for methamphetamine, four for substances like benzodiazepines, one for alcohol, and eight for fentanyl.

Seele theorized that the high number of overdose deaths was a “carryover” from last year, which was recorded as one of the worst years for overdose deaths in Howard County, with 43 fatal overdoses. The second quarter of 2020, in particular, experienced a rash of drug overdoses, 15, during the shutdowns early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

At that time, various resources for individuals struggling with addiction, such as Turning Point or Narcotics Anonymous, essentially were disconnected from meeting in-person, which Seele said was a leading factor in the jump in overdose numbers.

“I think one of the things that this did prove was that — not that we do it perfect because we’re all learning — but I feel that we know that we’re in the arena of doing the right thing because all of a sudden that [resource] wasn’t there, and this just skyrocketed in that set period,” Seele said. “I felt like had we not had the pandemic, I felt our numbers would have even been much lower and it be a positive thing for our community to keep lowering this overdose level.”

Seele cited the continuing work done by addiction resources in Howard County, such as Turning Point, Gilead House, and the newly-opened Wabash Recovery sober living facility, as progress in the battle against addiction.

Additionally, Seele said the increased investment in resources like the aforementioned programs, as well as in law enforcement — both in the Kokomo Police Department and Howard County Sheriff’s Office — as ways the community can be “proactive” instead of “reactive.”

“What’s good about that is that not only when you do this, not only when you do bring this down … then you should start seeing your other numbers drop, domestic violence numbers, theft, burglaries, robberies, those types of things. You should see a decrease overall because the majority of these people, if you look at the jail population right now, if you pulled the roster and had the background on everybody, they may be in there for theft. They may be in there for burglary. But on the backside, they have a drug problem.”

The coroner’s office investigated 63 deaths in the first quarter of this year. Of those, there was one homicide, three suicides, and 13 accidental deaths, including the 10 overdoses. One case is still under investigation, according to Seele.

Of the 63 total cases, there were 29 autopsies and 28 toxicology reports performed, running a cost of $49,767 to Howard County. The toxicology on a suspected drug overdose case currently is being paid by a grant through the Indiana State Department of Health, according to Seele.