First Howard County COVID-19 death an FCA employee

Howard County’s first death to the COVID-19 virus was an employee at a Kokomo FCA US facility.
According to reporting by the Detroit Free Press, a United Auto Workers spokesman confirmed a Kokomo Transmission Plant employee had died after contracting COVID-19. The local death was announced yesterday, at the same time another UAW worker died from the virus in Michigan.
"I can confirm that two UAW members who had tested positive, one at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant and one in Kokomo, at the Kokomo Transmission Plant have passed. Both worked for Fiat Chrysler," Brian Rothenberg, UAW spokesman, told the Detroit Free Press.
No other information was released by the UAW, and yesterday FCA spokesperson Jodi Tinson declined to provide information about the death.
The first reported case of COVID-19 in Howard County was confirmed to be an employee at Kokomo Transmission plant. Since then, FCA moved to shut down all of its facilities after an agreement was reached with the UAW.