First Black woman fighter pilot honored as part of Women’s Legacy Memorial

Three empty stone pedestals sit on the northeast corner of the courthouse square, awaiting statues that will honor the women of Indiana for their work and sacrifice.

When the Women’s Legacy Memorial dedication ceremony takes place on First Friday, Aug.6 at 4 p.m., retired Lt. Col. Shawna Rochelle Kimbrell, the first African-American woman fighter pilot in United States Air Force history will be here in Kokomo to speak to the importance of honoring women from all walks of life.

The monument, which will also feature a statue of Rosie the Riveter and a soldier with a prosthetic leg, is the brainchild of Jerry Paul, a Vietnam veteran and president of the Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp.

Paul originally was given a photo of Kimbrell by the Air Force but had no name to place alongside the image. However, another Black woman at the VFW 1152 asked who the woman was. Paul replied that it didn’t matter who she was. It was about what she represented. The woman would have none of that. It mattered who she is, the woman said.

Paul realized the woman was right. He tried to find out who the person was but got no reply from the Air Force. It was the monument sculptor Benjamin Victor who found Kimbrell on Wikipedia. Not only that, Victor discovered Kimbrell was born just 45 miles away in Lafayette.

Paul reached out to Kimbrell nearly five years ago and asked for permission to use her likeness. Several years passed without word of the project until Paul called her with the message that the statue was being built.

“What’s interesting about her story is that her family emigrated here from Guyana, South America,” Paul said. “She was born here so she is a first generation-born American. So the theme of the monument is dedicated to Hoosier daughters of Indiana and you can’t get any more Hoosier than that.”

The VFW 1152 will help the Kimbrell family with flight and room expenses during their visit to Kokomo.

The urge to fly came early for Kimbrell. She loved space and the sky and originally wanted to be an astronaut until she learned how rare it actually was for an astronaut to make it into space. A possible once in a lifetime flight wouldn’t be enough for her so she shifted focus in fourth grade. She decided flying fighters was the next best thing.

“Flying for me is fascinating,” Kimbrell said. “It’s freedom. It’s the place where I feel the most free in the world.”

Getting into the air wasn’t always easy. Not only did Kimbrell face the daily rigors of training that all military personal must persevere through, but she also had to overcome obstacles based on her gender and race.

“I didn’t spend a lot of time trying to parse it out—‘is this a hurdle because I’m a woman or is this a hurdle because I’m Black’—it was just a hurdle,” she said. “I had to go around it or over it or through it and figure my way out. Everyone has struggles—it’s not an easy path for anybody. Did I have a few extra obstacles? I’m sure I did. I didn’t have the time and energy to focus on it. I feel like that is self-defeating. It takes away from the focus of trying to be the best that you can be.”

Kimbrell started out in Japan which was primarily a sea base focused on the suppression of enemy air defenses. She also worked as a security manager and in a weapons shop. In Korea and Italy her squad was air-to-ground focused. A lot of her time was spent studying. It was important to not only know the enemy’s weaponry and capabilities to help with strategy and maneuvering but also to understand those of the pilots she supported in the air.

It was five years into her career before Kimbrell knew that she was the first Black woman to fly a fighter plane. Learning of the achievement filled her with apprehension about being a role model.

“I felt a little bit of pressure on my shoulders,” she said. “You’re not going to please everybody. You do the best you can, you stay on your mission, you move forward and you don’t let it go to your head.”

After the birth of her first son she realized the importance of the event and that it was important to let others see that there are a variety of people doing different things in life, that there were minorities and women succeeding at doing things that were considered outside of the box for them.

Now retired, Kimbrell works as the Director of Culture, Climate, and Diversity in the athletic department at the Air Force Academy. She helps organizations and teams become more diverse and inclusive while also occasionally teaching PE classes. She still gets to fly, however, as a senior member of the Civil Air Patrol where she takes cadets on orientation flights.

Kimbrell said it is important for young girls to know the journey is never over and encourages everyone to dream big no matter their age.

“When you achieve whatever that first milestone is, enjoy the moment but challenge yourself to do the next thing,” she said. Always continue to challenge yourself. Celebrate your wins, learn from your losses. But you’ve never arrived. It’s always going to be a journey.”