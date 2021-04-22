Fireworks ordinance on next week’s common council agenda

The Kokomo Common Council soon will vote to approve or deny a long-debated fireworks ordinance.
The common council initially put a pin in the idea of creating a local fireworks ordinance, with many on the council questioning how such rules could be enforced. However, in February, council members confirmed that a fireworks ordinance was being drafted, and according to the agenda for next Monday’s council meeting, the ordinance will be taken to a vote.
Primarily, the ordinance puts parameters on when fireworks can be used. The ordinance proposes that the only days on which it would be legal to set off fireworks would be:
- New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Jan 1
- Memorial Day, from 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset
- The Fourth of July from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- June 29 to July 9, from 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset
- Labor Day between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset
Currently, Indiana law allows fireworks to be used every day of the year from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and later on certain holidays.
The proposed ordinance will allow the common council to authorize additional days and times “if requested in writing and approved by the common council.”
The ordinance will be voted on by the Kokomo Common Council at the next meeting on April 26 at City Hall. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.