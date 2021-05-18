Fireworks ordinance goes into effect

After months of back and forth between the public and members of the Kokomo Common Council, there is now a law restricting the usage of fireworks in the city.

Last week, the common council approved the passage of a law amending the city’s noise ordinance to include fireworks, which limits the times and dates that fireworks can be used in Kokomo. The ordinance came after pro-ordinance citizens repeatedly asked the council to draft an ordinance and public spats between council members and individuals who opposed such an ordinance.

The fireworks ordinance passed on a 6-3 vote, with council members Kara Kitts-McKibben, Jason Acord, and Tony Stewart voting against. The ordinance will go into effect immediately.

Now fireworks only can be used on the following dates and times:

• New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1

• Memorial Day from 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset

• The Fourth of July from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

• June 29 to July 9 from 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset

• Labor Day from 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset

• Veterans Day from 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset

This is a cutback from the Indiana law that allows fireworks to be used every day of the year from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and later on certain holidays. Cities and counties are allowed to put stricter guidelines into place.

During the first reading of the ordinance, Councilman Lynn Rudolph requested that the ordinance be amended to include a requirement that if an individual makes a noise complaint to the Kokomo Police Department that they must provide their name and address to authorities and, should the complaint be disputed in court, be required to become a witness if necessary.

The ordinance was amended to reflect Rudolph’s request, much to the chagrin of those in favor of the fireworks ordinance.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“That particular amendment is a poison pill for anybody who wants to see something decent happen when their peace has been stolen from their home,” said Steve Long, a Kokomo citizen who’s spoken before the council several times in favor of a fireworks ordinance. “It’s not right. It puts the burden on the person whose peace was taken from them. There’s a real big difference in a firecracker that can be heard down the block and a rocket that explodes and looks pretty but makes a huge sound that can be heard from a mile. And this, a block away from my home or a block away from your home, it’s just not a reasonable thing to ask. And if that’s going to be in the ordinance, I would ask the council to vote it down and rethink it. That’s a really, really bad idea.”

Howard County Councilman John Roberts, who perhaps has been the most vocal proponent for a fireworks ordinance, agreed with Long’s sentiments, while still thanking the council for passing the ordinance.

Rudolph defended the amendment, saying it would ease the burden of “overworked” and “understaffed” KPD officers when dealing with a fireworks complaint.

“Law enforcement only works in this community when the police and the people work together,” Rudolph said.

A second amendment to the bill was added since the first reading, though that too was criticized.

The amendment added Veteran’s Day to the list of approved dates. The amendment to add Veteran’s Day was requested first by several veterans’ groups during the bill’s first reading, on the condition that Memorial Day was removed from the list.

Howard County Veteran’s Memorial Corp. President Jerry Paul derided the council for the decision to keep Memorial Day on the list. Paul said the holiday is a “somber time for veterans” and accused the council of ignoring veterans in the community.

Councilmen Matt Grecu and Ray Collins defended the inclusion of Memorial Day, pointing to the fact that many view Memorial Day weekend as a time of celebration.

Grecu also said that the ordinance was, in part, meant to improve the lives of veterans who may be dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and are affected by fireworks.

“I guess, from my point of view, we’ve improved that situation (for veterans with PTSD) by over 350 days a year,” Grecu said. “We have not been insensitive to veterans.”

Councilmen Acord and Tony Stewart, who both voted against, also derided the ordinance during the meeting.

Before calling for the vote, Stewart alleged that the council was “manipulated” into passing the ordinance.

“This is what you get, Mr. President, when you let people manipulate us into doing a fireworks ordinance,” Stewart said. “Call for the vote. Call for the vote.”