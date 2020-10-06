Female work release awaits funding approval at state level

A female work release program is awaiting financial approval at the state level, and many are hopeful the program comes to fruition early next year.

The female work release program, which would consist of a 40-bed wing at the work release facility on South Berkley Road, has long been sought after by the county. County officials and the corrections department have submitted state funding requests annually for the past several years but to no avail in regard to funding for a female wing.

In July, another request was sent for $936,000 for the work release program, with a $580,000 request for the female wing. But, according to chief probation officer Dustin Delong, due to the State Board of Accounts’ hold on spending because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the approval was still up in the air.

Delong said he was “hopeful” the program would receive funding and would begin this year, but, realistically, he said it likely would be next year.

“I thought we were going to have it two years ago,” Delong said. “Then I thought we were going to have it last year. I’m hopeful for this year. But given the state’s budgetary issues at this time, it’s just uncertain. I really don’t know what’ll be available because a lot of that depends upon availability of funding from the state legislature putting it towards community corrections programming. We apply for that money each year.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Opening a female wing of the work release program has been a goal of the county’s since 2016 when they received confirmation from the Department of Corrections that they were eligible for funding. $1.2 million in funding for the program was given, but the county council initially nixed approval as there was hesitation on the location of the work release program, although it was for naught, as the program still was implemented there.

In 2017, the county only was appropriated $608,000 for the program. As a result of the cut, the female wing was put to the wayside for the time being.

Although the female work release program has been a headache for those involved due to funding issues, Delong said that it was still “imperative” for county corrections.

“In work release, it allows people who have less-than-stable housing or living conditions to stay at the work release facility with a structured, sober living environment while getting back on their feet, maintaining a job, learning how to do some banking, learning how to manage their emotions, learning how to think about life in a different term and not in the in the mindset of a criminal but in the mindset of a productive citizen,” Delong said. “It gives opportunity to people to be successful, and it’s important we do the same thing for the female population.”

According to work release director Jeramie Lovall and Delong, some funding already has been procured and went toward the purchasing of bed frames, mattresses, lockers, heating and air systems, and surveillance equipment. Funding still is needed for the hiring of staff, as well as general improvement work, like painting and carpeting.

Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman said that once approval is given to the county from the state, it will take around 60 days for the build-out to be completed and for the female wing to be fully operational.