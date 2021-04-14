The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering families reimbursements for COVID-related costs for funerals.

FEMA is offering reimbursements for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, for deaths related to COVID-19. Reimbursement is limited to $9,000 per funeral with a maximum of $35,500 per application.

To apply, call 644-0684-6333 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. from Monday to Frida. There will be no online applications available.

Applicants will be given an application number, which will be needed to provide the following to FEMA: Social Security number for the applicant and the deceased individual, date of birth for the applicant and the deceased individual, current mailing address for the applicant, current telephone number for the applicant, location or address where the deceased individual passed away, information about burial or funeral insurance policies, information about other funeral assistance received, such as donations, CARES Act grants and assistance from voluntary organizations, and routing and account number of the applicant’s checking or savings account (for direct deposit if requested).

Once an applicant has applied for assistance and given an application number, documentation must be reported to FEMA through mail, fax, or uploading to their disasaterassitance.gov account.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

To be eligible to receive reimbursements for funeral costs, the deceased must have died in the United States, must have a death certificate that attributes the death to COVID-19, and the deceased must have been a citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien. Expenses cannot be covered by other sources, such as financial assistance by other voluntary agencies.

Eligible funeral expenses include but are not limited to transportation for individuals identifying the deceased, costs incurred for identification of the deceased, transfer of remains, caskets or urns, burial plot or cremation niche, marker or headstone, clergy or officiant services, funeral service arrangements, use of funeral home equipment or staff, interment, costs associated with certifying death certificates, and additional expenses mandated by applicable local or state laws.

Applicants who are responsible for funeral expenses for more than one deceased individual may receive assistance through multiple registrations if the deaths occurred in different states or territories.

There is currently no deadline for applications for COVID-19 funeral assistance.