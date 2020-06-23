Felon former court reporter wants to take a family vacation, judge says no

The completion of a criminal trial didn’t mark the end of a more than five-year ordeal involving the theft of funds by a former Howard County court employee.

On Feb. 26, a jury in Boone County found former Howard Superior II court reporter Rachael Roberts guilty of three counts of felony theft related to overcharging nearly $10,000 for transcription fees. That verdict came more than five years after the investigation into Roberts’ illegal billing practices began on Jan. 30, 2015. But, after multiple requested continuances, Roberts still hasn’t been sentenced, and she even requested permission to leave the state.

On May 28, Roberts asked Boone Superior Court I Judge Matthew Kincaid for permission to leave Indiana, despite not having been sentenced yet. At the time, a sentencing hearing was scheduled for July 10. In the motion, Roberts asked to visit Gatlinburg, Tenn., for a “preplanned family vacation” from June 2 through June 5. The special prosecutor handling the case objected to the motion, and Kincaid summarily denied the request.

That attempt, however, came after what already has been an unusual delay in sentencing for Roberts.

In late February, a Boone County jury found Roberts guilty of three counts of theft, two of which were level 6 felonies, while one was a class D felony. She originally was scheduled to be sentenced just shy of a month later on March 24. But, on March 6, Roberts filed a motion for continuance. Kincaid granted the request, pushing back the sentencing to April 21.

Another motion for continuance came on April 16. Again, this motion was granted, pushing the sentencing back to June 11. Then another was filed on May 19. This time Roberts’ attorney, Kathy Noel, requested the continuance because she was “scheduled to be in Indianapolis, Indiana, for a State Ethics Commission Meeting” on the date of the hearing. Again, Kincaid granted the motion. This time the sentencing hearing was rescheduled for July 10.

With these developments, the case now will take nearly five-and-a-half years — and perhaps more if Roberts requests another continuance — for a conclusion to be met regarding the former court reporters’ theft of taxpayer dollars.

The case stems from early 2015 when then-Howard County Sheriff Steve Rogers, Detective Greg Hargrove, Auditor Martha Lake, and Howard Superior Judge William Menges met regarding suspicion that Roberts was overpaying herself for trial court transcriptions. That overbilling, which amounted to $9,476, was “much more than allowed by law,” with the funds being drawn from the Howard County general fund.

For the level 6 felony count, Roberts could face a sentence of up to two-and-a-half years, and the class D felony counts carry a maximum sentence of three years each.