FCA UAW-represented employees to receive 2019 profit sharing payments

Based on the Company’s 2019 financial performance, FCA US announced that the eligible profit sharing amount of $7,280 will be paid to UAW-represented employees on March 13. Approximately 44,000 employees are eligible to receive the payment.
With this payment, U.S. hourly employees have received on average more than $36,000 in profit sharing since 2009.
The 2019 profit sharing payment was calculated on the terms negotiated as part of the 2015 FCA-UAW Collective Bargaining Agreement. It is based on the adjusted EBIT margin performance of the North American region reported in the FCA N.V. financial results and on individual compensated hours.
In total, FCA has invested more than $14 billion and created nearly 30,000 new jobs in the U.S. since 2009.