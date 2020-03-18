FCA officially announces plant closures through end of March

FCA US announced it would cease production throughout North America today in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The announcement came as some local facilities already had ceased production.
“Working with the UAW and listening to the concerns of our people, we have agreed to cease production at our plants across North America, starting progressively from today through the end of March,” read the release. “While production is paused, the company will put actions into place to facilitate the steps agreed to through the joint task-force set up between the [United Auto Workers] and the automakers.”
According to FCA’s release, the company will reevaluate at the end of the month, and “work to enhance its manufacturing operations to facilitate the changes agreed with the UAW including shift timings, structures, and enhanced cleaning protocols.”
“Working with the UAW, and having visited many of our plants yesterday, we need to ensure employees feel safe at work and that we are taking every step possible to protect them,” said FCA CEO Mike Manley. “We will continue to do what is right for our people through this period of uncertainty.”
The development came after the UAW had requested a two-week closure of all Big 3 production facilities on Sunday. That decision initially was rebuffed by the automakers, instead opting for a rotating partial shutdowns, according to a release from the UAW yesterday.
The release from FCA also read, “With our priority towards the health and safety of our workforce we are also evaluating the impact of all steps being taken inside the company related to the coronavirus emergency on our current financial guidance. We will provide an update on our financial guidance when that evaluation is complete and we have sufficient visibility on market conditions.”
Locally, last week an employee at FCA US’s Kokomo Transmission Plant tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the quarantining of between 15 and 20 individuals who had come in direct contact with the infected person. Local health officials indicated the FCA employee’s case of COVID-19 was likely a community-acquired illness, meaning the virus was circulating the community in general. The infected individual hadn’t traveled out of the country.