Fate of solar farm in Eastern Howard County to be determined

The fate of a proposed solar farm intended to be located in eastern Howard County still is to be determined following last week’s meeting of the Howard County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA).

Held at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center due to increased attendance, members of Emerald Green Solar, a subsidiary of ENGIE, an international energy company, further detailed its plans for the solar farm to both the BZA and attendees. Following the public comment portion of the meeting in which residents provided both support and pushback of the project, BZA Board Member Frank Faulkner made a motion to approve the solar company’s request for a special exemption, though, ultimately, a second never was made, effectively tabling ENGIE’s efforts.

As such, ENGIE will attempt to move forward with the special exemption again at next month’s BZA meeting on July 27, according to Tom Green, ENGIE’s director of development.

“We still think this is a great project, and we think that the benefits for the community are very positive,” Green said. “And we’re going to try to answer as many questions as we can and move forward.”

While the project entails leasing 2,000 acres of land, Green told the BZA that about 1,300 acres of land actually would hold solar panels. Along with the panels, native grasses and other flora would be planted, along with federally-required fencing around the panels. A tree line would be planted around the project as well.

During the over two-hour meeting last week, Emerald Green Solar and other ENGIE representatives detailed the project, which they said would net approximately $30 million in revenue after abatements for the county, $19 million of which would go to fund Eastern Howard School Corporation, during the course of its 30- to 40-year lifespan.

After its lifespan expires, the project would be decommissioned, guaranteed by a decommission bond, which also could be used in the event that the company goes under.

The project would take about a year to complete and would generate around 300 to 500 jobs for local workers over the course of building the project, officials said.

It was with this information that the business agent for Carpenters Local 615, Chet Fincher, expressed his support.

“Putting 300 or so workers to work in Howard County is a big deal,” Fincher said. “Cass County’s building. Miami County’s building, Tipton County, Grant County. Howard County needs to get on board with this. With all the money that’s going to be generated for the local economy through all the hotels, restaurants, and everything, we feel is a win-win.”

Along with Fincher, other members of the community expressed support, like Sandra Chapin, the manager of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, while a backdrop of some opposing Greentown residents donned red shirts emblazoned with “Stop Big Solar in Howard County.”

The opposition continued, as some residents questioned and derided specific details of the project, including the fact that the expected construction jobs would not be “permanent.” They also questioned the safety of the solar panels themselves and argued that Howard County does not have an ordinance pertaining specifically to solar farms.

Brad Semon, an eastern Howard County resident and vocal opponent of the project, provided BZA members with a binder of independent research collected, which he said was gathered while working with “college professors, real estate appraisers,” and others.

ENGIE is not required to adjust the proposal or request for the special exemption before being heard again at next month’s BZA meeting held on July 27.