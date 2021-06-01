Family says chemical exposure played a role in former Delco, GM employee’s death

A woman formerly employed by Delco and General Motors, who was at the center of a series of investigations by the Perspective several years ago, has passed away, and her family is citing exposure to harmful chemicals as a major factor.

Gwendolyn Runyan died on May 16 from complications stemming from multiple myeloma. Runyan was a 27-year employee at Delco Electronics before leaving for Texas in 2005 to follow a career with GM. She was diagnosed with blood cancer while in Texas. In 2011, Runyan told the Perspective she suspected chemical exposure was the main factor behind her diagnosis.

Runyan said she worked directly with the chemical trichloroethylene, or “trike,“ for months while working at Delco before spending her last three years in Kokomo at the GMCH FAB integrated chip manufacturing plant.

That plant, too, Runyan said, had “tremendous” amounts of chemicals in it, such as arsenic, sulfuric acid, and more.

Ken Showalter, Runyan’s partner, and her son, William Duvall, said Runyan believed her illnesses were caused by chemical exposure, though the link never was confirmed.

“Yeah, I mean, I think that it’s pretty obvious,” Showalter said. “Anytime I talked to the doctor about it myself, they just kind of look over the top of their glasses and shake their head and go, ‘Yeah.’”

By the time Showalter met Runyan, she’d had a stem cell transplant and was in remission for several years. Runyan lived with the disease for more than 15 years, far surpassing the estimated five-year life expectancy for the disease.

According to Duvall, Runyan had to take a cocktail of various treatments, including chemotherapy and pharmaceutical drugs, to maintain the sickness.

Toward the end, Duvall said, Runyan went “downhill fast,” going from having 33 percent malignant cells to 77 percent in 72 hours.

“At that point, the radiation burned her esophagus, so she couldn't swallow, couldn't eat,” Duvall said. “It was a miserable, miserable way to watch somebody end their life. I mean, obviously, it was my mother, so that makes it even harder. But I've seen multiple cancer patients die. It was amazing how fast it took her and how nasty it was there. Then once the cancer decided that it wasn't going to cooperate with the chemo and the drugs anymore, man, it just didn't even play around. It just exploded in her body.”

Duvall said a celebration of life for his mother is being planned for July and that he and other family members intend to investigate the matter further, as well as pursue a wrongful death suit.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with the money,” Duvall said. “Money isn’t going to bring my mom back … It has to do with just bringing it to light, holding some of these companies responsible that knew what their chemicals would do, and they just didn’t tell anybody. They absolutely knew how toxic they were and that they should be wearing different kinds of PPE. To me, there’s a certain stewardship that a company has over their employees to at least cause no harm as they’re out there making you all your millions of dollars.”

Indiana law states employers cannot be sued unless malicious intent is proven. Regardless of the outcome, Duvall said he wanted more attention brought to the matter.

“I plan on being involved in this going forward,” Duvall said. “That’s what my mom did, and that’s definitely what she would have wanted.”

One person who has been examining chemical contaminations is Dr. Sa Liu, an assistant professor of occupational and environmental health sciences at Purdue University. Liu has been working in Martinsville, testing for potentially harmful chemicals like tetrachloroethylene.

During Liu’s pilot study in Martinsville, she tested residential air, municipal water, and exhaled breath from 10 homes and 39 residents. Tetrachloroethylene was found in 100 percent of tap water samples at very low levels, in 60 percent of indoor air samples, and in 100 percent of exhaled breath samples during sample collections from Martinsville residents in 2019.

In Martinsville, those chemicals were thought to stem from dry cleaners and other industrial facilities, Liu said.

“So the situation, the commonality, between the situation in Martinsville and the situation in Kokomo, because Kokomo, from my understanding, (has multiple contamination sites) from previous or current still-in-operation industrial facilities,” Liu said. “There are several contaminants that are in common, such as tetrachloroethylene or trichloroethylene. That’s what brought me from Martinsville to Kokomo.”

Chemicals like the ones Liu is researching, and the ones Runyan worked with while employed at Delco, potentially can contaminate air, water, and soil, and people can be exposed by breathing them in, ingesting them, or through skin contact, according to Liu.

Liu and her team still are conducting studies in Martinsville. The goal, she said, was to create a model of research that could be used to study chemicals stemming from industrial sites like ones in Martinsville and Kokomo, as well as the potential health effects on the community.