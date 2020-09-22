Family outraged over light charges man faces

An incident last month has left a family baffled at the light charges a man faces who caused at least $40,000 in property damage to their home.

Marcia Lear and her husband, Steve, left for a late summer getaway on Aug. 3, putting their son, Shane, in charge of house-sitting. The Lears had only been gone that morning when Shane called them to let them know that a man had crashed a car into their home.

That evening, Shane was in bed when he heard what he thought was an explosion. He opened the front door and saw that a vehicle had slammed into the front of his parents’ house and was stalled on the front porch.

“I was just incredulous,” Shane said. “I couldn’t believe it, like, ‘My god, what was I looking at?’”

According to the police report, Kasey A. Hutchins, 46, drove a Saturn into the front of the Lears’ house, striking several mailboxes, gas lamps, and the side of another house in the process.

John Smith, one of the Lears’ neighbors, saw the events unfold. He and his wife were walking along the road when they observed Hutchins driving erratically at first, then dangerously. Two women walking alongside the side opposite of Smith narrowly avoided being hit by Hutchins, Smith said. At one point, the vehicle passed Smith so closely that he could observe the driver.

“It came right by me, driving on the wrong side of the street, and I could see the person with a very funny look on their face, like a dazed look. I mean I was real close to them,” Smith said. “This guy could have done a lot of damage and killed some people. It’s unbelievable he didn’t do more.”

According to Smith, the car stopped after it ran into a mailbox, and he approached the vehicle. When he got near, the driver accelerated into the Lears’ house.

According to the police report, medics told Kokomo Police Department officers that they believed Hutchins was overdosing on an opiate at the time of the incident, and he was given Narcan. Officers discovered a loaded syringe on the floor of the vehicle, although no illegal contraband was found on Hutchins.

After the wreck, Hutchins was taken to Community Howard Regional Health where he admitted to “using the last of his money on heroin.” He said the rest of the heroin was loaded into the syringe found by police.

“The driver remained passed out in his borrowed, locked, running car that was wedged into the front porch and a bathroom of the house for 10 minutes before EMTs were able to arrive and break the driver’s side window and rescue him,” said Shane. “They carried him out, unconscious, on a stretcher, gave him Narcan to save his life, and took him to the hospital. The police soon explained that he had overdosed on heroin while driving. Imagine our shock a few days later when we learned he was released from the hospital six hours later and was not arrested.”

Though Hutchins wasn’t arrested at the scene or the hospital, a warrant was issued for his arrest for unlawful possession of a syringe, a level six felony. On Aug. 20, the warrant was served, and Hutchins was arrested.

Nearly two months later, the Lears have been left with more questions than answers and at least $40,000 in property damage from the incident.

“The policeman wasn’t really helpful. He just acted like, ‘We would just keep him for one day, and that would be it.’ He (Hutchins) probably doesn’t even know what he did to this house or our lives,” Marcia said.

In the police report, Officer M. Hullinger checked a box read “ran off the road” as a contributing cause for the accident. A box that read “illegal drugs” was left unchecked. Likewise, the “apparent physical status” column was checked only in the “asleep/fatigued” category, and the “drugs/medication” box was left unchecked.

According to Howard County Prosecutor Mark McCann, additional charges may be added. McCann said the prosecutor’s office is in the process of subpoenaing records from Community Regional Health. McCann said the prosecutor’s office will be reviewing the records for the filing of additional charges, if warranted, and that the case remains open.