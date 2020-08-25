Evicted: New procedures implemented to address high rate of evictions as ban lifts

Howard County Superior Court 3 will be enacting a new procedure to handle the backlog of eviction cases that were postponed due to Governor Eric Holcomb’s moratorium.

The eviction moratorium, along with the utilities moratorium, expired on Aug. 14, and the evictions quickly followed. According to Howard County Superior Court 3 Judge Doug Tate, 110 evictions were filed last week.

“We’re trying to address a couple of things,” said Tate. “The first is we are anticipating a large number of eviction cases that are going to be filed here in the next few days. I think we had in excess of 50 that were filed Monday (Aug. 17). So we’re going to have a large number of cases that we’re going to have to deal with, all at one time, all the while trying to socially distance and limit the amount of people coming into the courtroom. We’re trying to juggle this.”

According to Tate, landlords filing for an eviction will fill out a verified claim for immediate possession and will receive a hearing date approximately 30 days after filing. Tate and the magistrate will handle the initial hearings.

Tate and the magistrate set guidelines on how to handle initial hearings based on three different scenarios.

The first is if a defendant does not appear at the hearing, the court likely will grant the request for eviction. If the defendant contacts the court and gives a reason for their failure to appear at the hearing, Tate said the court likely will postpone the hearing to a later date.

The second scenario is if the defendant does not dispute the eviction. If the defendant appears in court and doesn’t dispute the eviction, the court will grant the eviction and then give the tenant a period of time to vacate.

The third scenario is if the defendant does dispute the eviction. In that case, the court will set a date for a hearing to see evidence and decide whether the tenant should be evicted or allowed to stay on the property.

Tate said that the procedure elaborates on the already-set process for evictions.

“We’re actually slowing down the process a little bit,” Tate said. “We’re expanding it. We’re going to be able to handle a lot more initial hearings than we normally would be able to. What I’m attempting to do is divide the cases where there is no dispute and separate them from cases were they are disputed. But I also don’t want disputed cases for two or three months. I want that dispute to be resolved as quickly as possible.”

According to Tate, the court will make determinations based on contentions on the evictions, as well as other factors, such as if the lease was violated prior to COVID-19 restrictions, if the inability to pay rent stemmed from job loss due to COVID-19 shutdowns, and if the defendant is currently unemployed. The hearings also will seek to find any resolutions between the landlord and tenant that would allow the tenant to begin making payments and otherwise comply with the lease.

The goal, Tate said, was to examine alternatives to evictions.

According to Tate, the motivation to form a new procedure came after seeing the immense backlog of eviction cases that the court would be hearing once the moratorium ended.

“I looked at a study that took place in 2016, and we had around 840 evictions that were filed,” Tate said. “Breaking that down, we were doing about 16 evictions a week. Just doing that math, if we stopped doing evictions for five months over the moratorium period, there are going to be a lot of evictions that are just backing up, in addition to the evictions we do on a weekly basis. We have five months of backlog that we’re going to have to deal with.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Tate said eviction hearings packed the courtroom in order for multiple cases to be heard quickly and efficiently. Now, that can’t be done.

“And putting on top of that, having to have all these hearings in the age of coronavirus,” Tate said. “We don’t want courtrooms filled with hundreds of people side by side with no masks and that sort of thing. And that’s the way it was in the past. When we would have these hearings, we would have every possible seat open, every seat in the juror box, people packed up and down the aisles. We just can’t do that anymore. We’ve got to find more court time, and we got to find a way to sift through those cases with issues and sort them with cases that aren’t really going to be contested.”

Tate said that the most surprising thing with the eviction hearings is that most of the cases are not disputed. Of the 110 evictions that were filed last week, zero were disputed.

Tate tenants so far were agreeing that they were in violation of their lease in some form and were seeking to discuss the terms of vacating the property.

“We’ve had eviction hearings for cases that were pending prior to the COVID restrictions,” Tate said. “We began doing those, and I had a few Monday afternoon. I didn’t have a single contested eviction. Every single one the tenants agreed that they needed to move and were working with the landlord on when to vacate.”

While Tate said he was aware that “things returning to normal” could change at a moment’s notice, he remained optimistic that he and Superior Court 3 will be able to handle the rapid influx of eviction cases.

“If we have the ability to do 40 cases a day, in the first week we’ll be able to get through 200 of them,” Tate said. “I’m hoping that in a few weeks, we’ll get things back to normal and hopefully be back on track to let things back to the way they were. Realistically, it may be a couple months, maybe a couple weeks. It’s a big unknown. I don’t know what’s going to happen when we finally get these cases.”

While the initial hearings began last week, the new procedure will go into effect on Friday, Sept. 18.

KHA Director says we are facing an ‘eviction crisis’

The executive director of the Kokomo Housing Authority, Derick Steele, has been bracing for a surge in evictions after the moratorium ended, but he said evictions in Howard County have been an issue for the last several years.

“We are facing an eviction crisis. We are in an eviction crisis in our community,” Steele said. “And it’s only going to worsen as a result of COVID. It shows for our community, an area where we are failing the citizens of the community.”

According to a study done by Princeton University in 2016, the United States had an eviction rate of 2.34 percent, and Indiana had a rate of 4.07 percent. Howard County’s rate nearly quadrupled the national average and doubled the state average at 7.64 percent.

Steele blamed the “eviction process” as the main reason a cycle has been created among evicted tenants.

“There’s a belief that a lot of these evictions are from transient people that go from home to home, but the problem is, in my opinion, people become transient because of the eviction process,” Steele said. “You get one eviction. Then you can’t get into a decent place. Then you get in with a landlord who runs the eviction cycle instead of working with people, and say, ‘Well, they’ve been evicted before, and now we’re just going to evict them again once they don’t pay one month.’ I don’t believe that the vast majority of these evictions are from individuals that are inherently transient.

“So what it means for our community is we’re creating a problem. We’re creating individuals who are unable to maintain housing, which then makes it hard to maintain employment, which makes it hard to be productive and effective members of our community. When you look at the hierarchy of the individual of needs, shelter is right at the top of the hierarchy of needs, and until you satisfy that, all the rest of your needs can’t be satisfied.”