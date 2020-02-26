Event planned to announce FCA plans

A special announcement is just over the horizon relating to FCA US’s sizable investment in Kokomo.
On March 5, FCA North America COO Mark Stewart will host an event to “announce FCA’s plans to diversify its operations in Indiana." Details about those plans first emerged after they were revealed in the latest contract between the automaker and the United Auto Workers (UAW), and thus far it’s been shown that the company intends to invest nearly $500 million in Kokomo.
“Our Indiana operations have historically been known as the largest transmission installation in the world,” Brad Clark, vice president for FCA North America, said in a news release in January. "With this potential investment, FCA has the opportunity to diversify our presence in the region. We look forward to working with the state and city of Kokomo to finalize our investment plans.”
Information gleaned from the latest contract between the company and the UAW showed that FCA intended to invest $490 million in the area’s five plants. The lion’s share of that investment, $450 million, is slotted to go into ITP II to go toward expanding and retooling the plant to accommodate work on the GME T4 engine in 2021. In addition to being the first time FCA has built an engine in Indiana, that would create a potential workforce increase in 2020 of 120 workers at ITP II, and another increase of 920 jobs was slated to be created in 2021, according to the agreement. It’s unclear precisely how many of those positions would be new as opposed to employees returning to the facility after they were shuffled to other area plants during ITP II’s slowdown.
Over the last few years, production at ITP II had been winded down, with the workforce of the plant being reduced from hundreds to about 50.
Governor Eric Holcomb made a point of heralding the investment in his State of the State address in January as well.
Then more details emerged about the plan, with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation offering FCA up to $3.5 million in conditional tax credits. Similarly, $500,000 in training grants were put on the table as well, with the company unable to claim the training grant funding until Indiana workers were hired for the jobs expected to be created by the company.
Locally, the city of Kokomo also recently approved a 10-year tax abatement for the company. That abatement would be a step-down abatement, beginning at 100 percent during the first year of the agreement and decreasing by 10 percent each year.
The upcoming special announcement will be held at ITP II, and will include both state-level and locally-elected officials. It will begin at 2 p.m.