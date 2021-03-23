Ending veteran homelessness: County recognized for ‘ending veteran homelessness,’ now directs focus to other subpopulations of the homeless

Last summer, John Huymaier was one of many homeless veterans in Indiana.

A 10-year U.S. Army veteran who served at Fort Benning and Fort Drum, Huymaier had been sleeping in his car for three weeks before he was put in contact with Jackson Street Commons, a local nonprofit that provides housing and resources to homeless veterans. Just under a year later, Huymaier has his own apartment and is back on his feet, thanks to Jackson Street Commons and a number of other resources aimed at veteran homelessness.

“This place is awesome. I mean, they’re great here,” Huymaier said. “You have a problem, you can go see any kind of staff member. They’ll bend over backwards for you. If it wasn’t for this place, I don’t know where I’d be right now to be honest with you.”

Organizations like Jackson Street Commons are one of the reasons Howard County is part of the first region in Indiana to be recognized for effectively ending veteran homelessness.

To be recognized as a region that has ended veteran homelessness, a region must meet federal requirements and enact systems of care that create long-lasting solutions for homeless veterans. Howard County is part of Region 5, made up of Howard, Cass, Miami, Wabash, and Tipton counties, which was the first of 16 regions to be recognized in the state to effectively end homelessness among veterans by the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Department of Veterans Affairs.

Pam Isaac, chairperson of the Regional Planning Council for Housing and Homelessness for Region 5, said that the community began focusing on the homeless veteran population because that segment of the population had continued to grow in the area.

“We had the largest per capita of homeless veterans in the state,” Isaac said. “So, we said, ‘OK, we need to address that. From that point, we were able to build Jackson Street Commons, and that was kind of the beginning phase. So we built that. We completed that about five-and-a-half years ago, and we started housing homeless veterans.”

Jackson Street Commons is a 27-unit housing facility that provides non-time-limited housing to previously homeless veterans. Since opening in May 2014, the nonprofit has housed nearly 60 veterans, according to Director Angie Ciski.

While Region 5 has instituted a number of services similar to Jackson Street Commons, the battle to end veteran homelessness isn’t fully over, as the population still persists in Kokomo.

For example the Kokomo Rescue Mission provided 1,600 nights of housing among 20 veterans just in 2020, according to Executive Director Van Taylor.

“To say that we’ve ended veteran homelessness, that’s a big statement to make,” Ciski said. “So I think it’s important to qualify what that means to receive that designation. It means that we have the infrastructure in place. We have those partnerships with other homeless and veterans organizations to be able to show that we are identifying veterans who are homeless or near homeless, quickly engaging them and getting them connected to resources they need, and getting them to housing assistance.”

Among those resources, which include Jackson Street Commons, are Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) vouchers. According to Isaac, Region 5 received 25 VASH vouchers in the region, which allowed for 25 veterans to receive permanent housing through various Housing Authorities.

The job for Isaac and others who work at ending homelessness in the area, however, is not finished.

Now that Region 5 has received this designation, Isaac said the focus is shifting to different subpopulations of the homeless community, such as those exiting incarceration or individuals struggling with substance abuse.

“So we dealt with the veterans,” Isaac said. “Now we need to deal with, there’s what’s called subpopulations that Region 5 focuses on for homelessness and housing. So another subpopulation is those with mental health and substance abuse, those getting out of jail or incarceration of some type, just homelessness in general, family homelessness. And when this moratorium lifts on rental evictions, I think we’re going to see homelessness increase, and we’re trying to be prepared for that. There’s an ongoing need. Veterans was just one subpopulation. There’s ongoing need in other populations that need to be addressed.

“So there are lots of subpopulations that are going to need and continue to need assistance. And just because we dealt with veterans doesn’t mean we weren’t dealing with others along the way. We were, and we are. This was just an honor that came our way because we’ve been doing really good work. And I have to tell you, it is a team effort from everybody in Region 5, and everyone played a huge part.”