Emergency shelter still in effect at rescue mission

Due to predicted and forecasted subzero wind chills, a winter weather emergency shelter declaration still is in effect at the Kokomo Rescue Mission.
Emergency shelter is not contingent on program requirements. Emergency overnight shelter is available to all who need it.
According to a release from the Kokomo Rescue Mission, staff is “particularly concerned about the forecast starting Saturday at 4 p.m. and continuing through 8 a.m. Wednesday.”
The mission’s dining room will be open during the day for hot drinks and snacks. If shelter is needed, call 765-456-3838 (masks are required and social distancing will be observed). Kokomo Rescue Mission is located at 321 W. Mulberry St. Kokomo.