Eastern will not enforce mask mandate

GREENTOWN - The Eastern school board and superintendent want to give parents a choice in whether their kids wear masks at school.

Eastern Howard School Superintendent Dr. Keith Richie said he does not see any reason for a mask mandate, because the amount of kids out of school with COVID-19 has remained very low over the past few weeks.

“We’re still doing pretty well,” Richie said. “We have some kids wear masks. Very few, but some. We have some staff members who feel more comfortable wearing masks, and that’s encouraged if they want to. Our numbers have stayed down in the single digits over the past three or four weeks now. They may go up one or two or down one or two, but most of the time it’s around five students or less.”

Richie said that as of last week, no students were under quarantine from being exposed at school. He said some students still quarantine because of family members, but there have not been any clusters of cases at Eastern schools in the past month.

At the most recent school board meeting on Aug. 14, the school board backed Richie and voiced their agreement with giving parents the choice of whether to send their children to school in masks. There were also parents on both sides.

Hailey Alexander, a mother of two Eastern students and a baby, said it is hard to keep her 5-year-old in a mask because he’s so young. Her youngest child was sick with RSV, and Alexander said at the school board meeting she is scared of her children getting sick. Alexander was in favor of Eastern adopting a mask mandate.

“My boys have just as much right to attend school as any other child,” Alexander said. “Please don’t put my children at risk.”

Jessica Monize said her family moved to Eastern from Taylor, and she has really enjoyed joining the Eastern community. Monize said she does not want her children in masks, and she is concerned about discrimination against people who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It should be a parent’s choice,” Monize said.

Richie said the corporation is still taking measures to clean and disinfect surfaces in the schools. He also said that if parents want their children to wear masks and are concerned about their children removing masks at school, a teacher or staff member will talk to children about the situation to make sure parents’ wishes are followed.

Richie said when a student is in close contact, they speak with the student and the student’s parents to determine their quarantine status. Eastern is not quarantining close contacts who are fully vaccinated.

“We would like not to have any [cases], but I don’t think there’s any school in the state that has zero,” Richie said. “Hopefully we’re heading that way though. Last year we had no cases at all in the second semester, so that’s what we’re hoping for.”