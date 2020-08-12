One of the companies looking to build a solar field in Greentown held an open house last week, drawing in many of those who have voiced disapproval of the project.

Project developers from Emerald Green Solar, a subsidiary of Engie, visited the Kokomo Event and Conference Center and attempted to answer questions from those who live nearby the proposed 2,000-acre site. The company proposed the build earlier this year, and since then, nearby residents have been outspoken against the project and have attended county commissioner meetings regularly to voice their disapproval.

One of the nearby residents, Dave Semon, has attended every county commissioners meeting since July in an attempt to give himself and his fellow landowners a voice.

“We’re trying to make sure this is done right,” Semon said. “The solar installation, it’s going to be an industrial-size facility. They’re going to file for special exception, so we’re trying to talk to our county officials to get this ordinance written correctly. We’re concerned about property values, contamination from the panels to the wells. They’re signing contracts with landowners, quietly and secretively. The solar company got in contact with landowners to see if they’d want to get in on this. So some of these landowners are on it, and we have people in these red shirts here that are landowners that aren’t on it. All these people (in red shirts) live out of eastern Howard County.”

According to Semon, discussions between the county, Engie, and landowners in the area started when families were contacted by Engie about leasing land for a solar farm.

Semon said that the group, which has a Facebook page called “End Big Solar in Howard County,” aims to get an ordinance written that “protects landowners, homeowners, and the county.”

Semon he has spoken to county commissioners and shown them an ordinance from Kosciusko County that he wants to have enacted here.

“It’s a great ordinance. It’s very detailed, which when you have all those details, you have accountability from the solar company that’s coming out here,” he said.

During the open house Tom Green, the director of development of the proposed project, discussed the benefits the solar farm could bring to the area and answered questions from those in attendance.

According to Green, the build would take one year to complete and would generate 300 to 500 jobs for local workers over the course of building the project. It also would provide approximately $30 million in revenue after abatements from the county, $19 million of which would fund Eastern Howard School Corporation.

“I think the principal benefit is the $30 million in taxes,” Green said. “I want to reiterate that there is a tax abatement process out there. That $30 million takes into account that tax abatement. If there is no tax abatement, the tax figure will be even greater.”

Green also explained that the project would have a decommissioning bond in the event that Engie would go bankrupt. The bond would be worth the price of removal of the solar farm at the site, ensuring that the site would be decommissioned if or when Engie shuts down.

“This is probably the least risky business that you could come into the county,” Green said. “It doesn’t require new roads. It doesn’t require a sewer. It doesn’t require water. It doesn’t require a new school for a population increase. It asks virtually nothing of the county. It just pays $30 million in taxes.”