Early voting to start next month

Voting in Howard County is gearing up to begin next month, with early voting beginning on Oct. 6, one day after the deadline to register to vote.

In a room tucked into the Howard County courthouse, County Clerk Debbie Stewart and her team have been hard at work preparing this year’s election. One thing the office has been focusing on is getting citizens registered who wish to vote by mail. In recent weeks, applications for mail-in voting have been sent out to Howard County residents.

According to Stewart, the clerk’s office has been working alongside the United States Postal Service to get Howard County voters applications for mail-in voting and ballots ahead of the deadline.

“I’m going to give a kudos to the postal service,” Stewart said. “We’ve had a couple of the gals in here receive their ballots in the mail. One mailed hers on a Thursday at 4:30, and we had her ballot back here on Friday. The postal service is looking and watching for these envelopes. These envelopes take priority.”

Mail-in ballots, Stewart said, are not being sent to Indianapolis for sorting, resulting in a much faster turnaround.

Mail-in Voting

Applications for mail-in voting must be received by election officials by Oct. 22. Applications can be requested from the clerk’s office and online at the Indiana.gov website. Once the applications are completed, they can be submitted online or sent to the clerk’s office through mail or delivered by hand.

Once the applications are received and accepted, a ballot package is sent to the applicant to be completed. A pre-paid return envelope is included. Ballots must be completed and turned into the clerk’s office by noon on Nov. 3.

So far, the Howard County clerk’s office has generated 3,864 applications for mail-in voting. 1,466 ballots have been sent to applicants.

Despite the contention surrounding concerns with voting by mail, Stewart remained confident in the clerk’s office ability to maintain an election.

“People need to know that we are mailing the ballots out every day,” Stewart said. “We are turning the ballots around in a day or two. If they have any questions they can contact us. With everything on the news, it’s got some of them anxious. This is Indiana, and it’s Howard County. It’s different than the national news. Our election is safe and secure.”

Early Voting

Early voting will begin on Oct. 6. Initially it only will be held only at the Howard County Government Center, 120 E. Mulberry St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Oct. 6 to 9, then Oct. 13 to 30. Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Oct. 24, more early voting locations will open. These are Indiana Wesleyan, Carver Community Center, Russiaville Lions Club, the Greentown Lions Club, Titan Annex, UAW Local 685, and Shiloh Methodist Church. The hours for these locations are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Early voting will be held at these locations from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31.

Election Day

On Nov. 3, Election Day, more locations will begin voting operations. Along with the ones listed above, First Assembly of God Church, Good Shepherd Church, Kokomo High School, Maple Crest Middle School, Northview Church, Senior Citizens Center, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch, and Ivy Tech will be open. Voting hours on Nov. 3 are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Elections

The races include the presidential position between former vice-president Joe Biden and incumbent Donald J. Trump and the governor’s office, which is contested between incumbent Eric Holcomb and challengers Woodrow Myers and Donald G. Rainwater.

On a local level, state representative races for District 30 heat up between incumbent Mike Karickhoff and newcomer Dylan McHenry, and for District 38, where Tom Hedde will once again vie for the postion against long-time incumbent Heath VanNatter.

For District 32, incumbent Anthony J. Cook will run unopposed. Four seek the county council at-large position, including Howard County auditor Martha Lake, incumbent Jim Papacek, Daryl Maple, and the lone Democrat on the ticket Warren Sims. For the District 2 County Commissioner position, Rick Emry will face incumbent Jack Dodd.

For the county treasurer position, Ed Foster will face off against incumbent Christie Branch.