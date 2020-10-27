Early voter turnout high: Clerk expects record-breaking voter turnout numbers

Howard County election officials are pleased to see that voters have turned out in large numbers to vote in the 2020 election since early voting opened.

According to Howard County Clerk Debbie Stewart, there are 60,940 registered voters in Howard County. As of Oct. 19, the county was at 9 percent voter turnout for in-person voting only. That did not include mail-in voting, as those ballots have not been counted yet by the clerk’s office.

Stewart said she anticipates overall turnout will be record-breaking. In 2016, the percentage of voters was 59 percent, or 38,019 voters. Stewart predicted that, for the 2020 election, the numbers could get as high as 65 to 70 percent.

Although Stewart said presidential election years always see a high turnout, this year has seen unrivaled numbers.

“Usually, you have a higher percentage that will vote in the presidential, instead of the municipal and the county,” Stewart said. “So, the presidential election, it always pulls the voters. You could go three years without voting and still vote the presidential. I think it’s just because of the times and everything going on. People are practicing their right to vote. And I love it. I think it’s awesome.”

The number of requested mail-in ballots, as a result of COVID-19, also has been high. In 2020, there have been 5,521 ballots sent through mail, and the clerk’s office has received 4,218 of those ballots back. In 2016, only 1,825 mail-in ballots were used.

Stewart also reported that 38 ballots have been distributed through the clerk’s office traveling board. According to Stewart, ballots are being taken to directors at places like long-term care facilities, as many are still shut down due to COVID-19.

Similarly, Stewart said there have been 74 applications for military and overseas voters to vote via email, out of a total 107 registered.

Who’s On the Ballot?

Howard County Treasurer

• Christie Branch (R)

• Ed Foster (D)

Howard County Commissioner District 2

• Jack Dodd (R)

• Rick Emry (D)

Howard County Council At-large

• Martha Lake (R)

• James Papacek (R)

• Daryl Maple (R)

• Warren Sims (D)

House of Representatives District 30

• Mike Karickhoff (R)

• Dylan McHenry (D)

House of Representatives District 32

• Tony Cook (R)

District 38

• Heath VanNatter (R)

• Tom Hedde (D)

U.S. Representative District 4

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

• Jim Baird (R)

• Joe Mackey (D)

U.S. Representative District 5

• Victoria Spartz (R)

• Christina Hale (D)

• Kenneth Tucker (L)

Indiana Governor

• Eric Holcomb (R)

• Woody Myers (D)

• Donald Rainwater (L)

U.S. President

• Donald Trump (R)

• Joe Biden (D)

Election Day

On Nov. 3, Election Day, the following locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for voting:

• Indiana Wesleyan

• Carver Community Center

• Russiaville Lions Club

• Titan Annex

• UAW Local 685

• Reach (First Assembly of God Church)

• Good Shepherd Church

• Kokomo High School

• Maple Crest School

• Northview Church

• Senior Citizens Center

• Kokomo South Library

• Shiloh Methodist Church

• Ivy Tech Community College

• Greentown Lions Club