Key Private Bank and attorney Jeffrey Lowry of the law firm of Butcher, Ball, Lowry, McMahan & McClelland LLP announced that the Dwaine and Louise Plummer Scholarship fund has awarded a total of $15,000 in scholarships to medical and nursing students for the 2020-21 school year.
Of that total, three students had their scholarships renewed, and five students were first-time recipients of the scholarships.
One new medical scholarship was awarded to Mitchell Grecu, and one medical scholarship was renewed for Audia Anders.
New nursing scholarships were awarded to Patrick Bath, Alexandra Grecu, Olivia Grecu, and Clara Hochgesang, and two nursing scholarships were renewed for Katie Babbs and Abigail Van Horn.
The scholarships were established by Mr. and Mrs. Plummer to assist graduates of Howard County schools in their pursuit of nursing and medical careers. It was the belief of the Plummers that there was a need for more young people to enter the medical professions. They established the scholarship fund to encourage and help those students who were interested in healthcare fields but needed financial assistance to pursue their career objectives.
Key Private Bank and Jeffrey Lowry are co-trustees of the scholarship fund. As co-trustees they select and appoint a scholarship selection committee. In 2020, those on the selection committee were Corbin King, attorney at law; Martha Kinney, R.N.; and Dr. Matthew Bruns, M.D.
In reviewing applications and determining which candidates received scholarships, the scholarship selection committee chose candidates who were in good scholastic standing, had financial need to facilitate the completion of the recipient's education, and had a sincere desire for an education in medicine or nursing.