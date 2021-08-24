Duke Energy Awards Grant to Bona Vista

A $10,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will help Bona Vista Programs provide high school- and college-age students direct support professional training.

A direct support professional is someone who provides services for adults with disabilities. Daily activities could mean acting as a classroom lead and helping Bona Vista clients work on their gross motor skills, or doing activities like arts and crafts or science and STEM. The job could also entail helping them with grocery shopping, meal prep, hygiene and daily care.

Bona Vista Senior Vice President Brittnee Smith said the funding will help kids in their pre-employment transition services get a stipend while they begin their training and, if they train well and show the necessary understanding to be a direct support professional, having a job waiting for them at Bona Vista upon graduation.

Bona Vista is dealing with a staff shortage like many Howard County businesses and organizations.

“It’s incredible to support students while they are doing their vocational work in high school and finding out what they really want to do once they are out in the real world,” said Smith.

The grant was one of 11 totaling $280,000 the Duke Energy Foundation awarded to Indiana businesses for workforce training.

Pre-employment transition services is part of Bona Vista’s Workforce Diversity program. Its direct support professional boost program is open to students at all Howard County schools and allows for training during the school day.

Smith stressed that being a caring person and having a lot of empathy for others is one of the most needed skills for a direct support professional.

“A lot of people in our services don’t have family so the person [the direct support professional is] being assigned to is how they work on their daily living skills, how they survive in the world,” she said. “So for [staff] to be able to have that empathy — that personable characteristic — but also have skills that help with behavior, medication, CPR and to be able to understand plans to help the people in Bona Vista services.”

Smith said that Bona Vista will also open the program to young adults who are recent high school graduates.

“I hear consistently from Indiana businesses that well-trained workers are one of their greatest needs,” said Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar. “Many of the jobs don’t require a college degree but instead need skilled workers with specialized training. These grants support that demand. Developing a skilled workforce is key to attracting and retaining business in Indiana, and it’s a high priority of Duke Energy.”

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to help communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation, which contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts to Indiana, is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.