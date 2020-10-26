Drug take-back events collect more than 1,500 pounds of medication

Central Indiana homes are a little safer after 1,557 pounds of medication were collected at Community Health Network drug take-back events.

Families were able to safely and responsibly get rid of medication that is expired or no longer needed. This action helps to prevent accidental poisoning of children and pets. Also, with the epidemic of prescription drug abuse, removing these items from homes could prevent medication theft. The proper disposal also ensures that personal information on prescription bottles won’t be used for identity theft.

Drug Take-Back events were held at a number of Community sites of care including:

Community Cancer Center North

Community Hospital South

Community Hospital East

Community Howard Regional Health

Community Hospital Anderson

Some of the sites also offered free drive-thru flu shots.