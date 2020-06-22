Drivers must put down their phones starting July 1

Starting July 1, Hoosiers cannot hold handheld cell phones or other electronic devices while driving unless calling 911.

State Rep. Mike Karickhoff (R-Kokomo) co-authored the new law and said using hands-free and voice-operated technology like Bluetooth and speakerphone, and having phones mounted on a window or dashboard, is still allowed.

"Technology is an amazing tool that allows us to communicate with one another and use GPS systems help us get from point A to point B," Karickhoff said. "However, we know looking down at your phone while driving to make a call or send a text is not only extremely dangerous, it endangers others around you."

Currently, Indiana only bans texting while driving, which includes using email. During the 2020 legislative session, law enforcement officials cited the challenges they faced enforcing the law as it was difficult to distinguish between someone texting and emailing over any other cell phone activity.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated that about nine Americans die, and 1,000 crashes occur each day as a result of a distracted driver.

On July 1, Indiana will join 21 other states with similar hands-free laws, a step supported by the Indiana State Police. By their estimates, roughly 130 lives could be saved each year due to this new law.

Karickhoff said under the state's new hands-free law, those in violation face a Class C driving infraction.

He said the executive branch has committed to a comprehensive and statewide educational campaign to inform Hoosiers about this new law. Those ticketed before July 1, 2021, will not receive points on their license as drivers use this period to adjust to the new restriction.

To learn more about House Enrolled Act 1070, visit iga.in.gov.