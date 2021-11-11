Douglass School fundraiser Nov. 13

UAW Local 685 is teaming up with Embracing Hope of Howard County to bring a piece of local history back to life. The organizations will host a holiday pop-up shop at UAW Local 685 Hall at 929 E. Hoffer St. on Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds from the pop-up shop will go towards renovations at Douglass School.

“It was a dream that I had,” Sharon Reed, Owner of Esther’s Place Boutique, said about opening her own shop. The boutique specializes in selling dresses and will be featured at the pop up shop.

“I wanted to be able to reach out and help women feel and look more beautiful, and I wanted to address all women of all sizes. I wanted to be able to be here for women and encourage them while they’re here to have fun.”

Reed said she sells dresses that range from a size small to 3X, and she has customers who range from teenagers who are looking for prom dresses to women in their 70s and 80s.

“It’s a great honor and a privilege to be invited to come be a part of [the pop up shop],” Reed said. “I’m really glad they had the idea.”

The pop up shop is extra special to Reed because Douglass School is close to her heart. She is president of the Kokomo Historical Society, and she also serves on the planning board for the Douglass School building. She said the school’s renovation is a worthy cause.

“Supporting that project is really valuable to me,” Reed said. “This is history being made. It’s kind of exciting being part of it as they continue to develop Douglass School for the community.”

Douglass School was opened in 1920 and served as Kokomo’s first segregated school. According to Indiana Landmarks, Black students were able to attend whichever school was closest to their home before Douglass School was constructed. After Douglass School opened, Black children were not allowed to attend any school besides Douglass.

The school eventually desegregated and ultimately shut down in 1968. In the fall of 2018, the Kokomo Community Development Corporation bought Douglass School and planned to restore the building. A little over a year later, the city sold the school to Embracing Hope of Howard County.

Embracing Hope of Howard County is a nonprofit organization associated with Second Missionary Baptist Church. Lead by Pastor William Smith, the organization has held fundraisers since it bought the building to continue raising money for important restoration to Douglass School.

“For African-American families in this community, there are some who’ve been here for generations upon generations, and they know some of their history but not all,” Karen Lancaster, Douglass School event coordinator at Embracing Hope of Howard County, said.

Lancaster said the plan is for Douglass School to eventually become a museum centered around local education and African-American history. She said many local churches keep very detailed chronicles about their communities, including information about local businesses and families who lived in the area.

Lancaster said that information will help create a bigger picture of the African-American community in Howard County, which will help African-American residents feel like they fit into the county’s history. Embracing Hope of Howard County plans to complete work on the school by next spring.

“By bringing that in and highlighting those things, we give more sense of identity to our community and let them know more about the specifics of who, when, and what they did,” Lancaster said.

The Douglass School building still needs quite a bit of work. Lancaster said mold and water leaks need resolved, the windows need replaced, false ceilings need to be removed, and structural issues need to be addressed. Nevertheless, she has been planning fundraisers like the holiday pop-up shop to help accomplish these tasks.

Lancaster advertised widely for vendors to join the pop-up shop. She had noticed an increase in women-owned businesses since the start of the pandemic, but she was pleasantly surprised when every single vendor who applied to be at the pop-up shop was a woman. She said there are many women of color as well, and this will be a great opportunity for the community to be exposed to new local businesses.

“Women’s businesses over the last few years have just exploded,” Lancaster said. “We want to highlight all these new people who are here now that people may not know about.”

Raffle tickets can be bought at the door upon arrival at the pop-up shop, and each vendor is donating a door prize. Everything made from the raffle will go directly towards the Douglass School restoration fund.

“We need to know that who we are matters in the places that we go,” Lancaster said. “That, to me, is very important to bring out and say, ‘Look, here’s who we are as a community. This is the totality of it all.’ If we can present that to children when they’re young and adults when they’re older and say, ‘This gives me a bigger picture of where I fit into this community,’ then we’ve done our job.”