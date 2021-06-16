Donnelly, McCormick visit Kokomo to discuss impact of American Rescue Plan

Embarking on a state tour to tout the American Rescue Plan to Hoosier communities, a former senator and former state superintendent stopped in Kokomo to discuss the importance of the millions coming into Howard County governments and schools.

Former U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly and former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick spoke to a crowd at Rodgers Pavilion in Highland Park following a meeting of the Howard County Democrat Party to give acclaim to President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan (ARP). Through the ARP, Howard County government, city of Kokomo government, and every school in the county stand to gain over $50 million in federal funding.

Howard County is receiving around $16 million in funding, and the city of Kokomo has received the first half of its $19.8 million allotment from the ARP. Greentown and Russiaville are receiving $490,000 and $230,000, respectively.

Likewise, school corporations have received or will receive large chunks of the ARP as well.

Kokomo School Corporation is set to receive the largest chunk of funding for area schools, to the tune of $14,683,307.26. In addition, Northwestern School Corporation will receive $1,278,461.57, while Eastern Howard School Corporation is set to bank $741,195.25. Western School Corporation will get $1,785,284.08, while Taylor Community School Corporation will receive $1,853,453.80.

While schools are required to use at least 20 percent of the funding for summer, after-school, and other extended learning programs, the funds also can be utilized to fight the spread of COVID-19 through sanitization and the purchasing of personal protective equipment.

The former superintendent of public instruction said schools also can use the funds for the expansion of air quality systems within schools, such as HVAC and ventilation systems.

McCormick, who ended her tenure as the last elected superintendent of public instruction in January, lauded the ARP, particularly on how it can help students and schools address areas of need that too often fall by the wayside in Indiana, such as social and emotional learning (SEL) initiatives for students. According to statistics discussed by McCormick, Indiana is third in the nation for teen suicide attempts and in the top five states for teen suicide contemplation.

ARP funding, she said, can and should be invested into SEL programs, citing the celebration of Pride Month as an example as to why.

“I’m concerned because many of the SEL issues that we’re dealing with, sometimes it’s students who identify as LGBTQ because they need those supports. Their families need supports,” McCormick said. “And for us, the state, to bury the data that shows us, ‘Get it together’ is not helping anyone. These dollars help target some of those programs and some of those services. It is truly, truly a game-changer.”

Following McCormick, Donnelly defended the ARP and compared the ramifications of COVID-19 to the recession of 2008 in terms of impact on families and the economy.

Donnelly particularly took issue with the criticism that it “costs too much.”

“One of the things I’ve heard said, ‘[ARP] costs too much,’” Donnelly said. “Let me tell you about ‘costs too much.’ ‘Costs too much’ was that stupid tax bill that gave money to our corporations, and not a dime of it was paid for. It was a situation where they took your money out of the treasury, and they gave it to the corporations, who by the way weren’t even asking for it. Business after business that I talked said, ‘This makes no sense,’ because we’re taking money out of the treasury. Our business is going well. Things are going strong, and it created $2 trillion in debt. $2 trillion.”

Donnelly cited the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, a bill that reduced tax rates for businesses and individuals. Lauded by Republicans and condemned by Democrats, the bill was signed in 2017 by then-president Donald Trump.

Namely, the bill cut the highest corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated that over $2 trillion would be added to the national debt as a result of the bill.

While Donnelly condemned the bill, both in 2017 when it was passed and now, Senator Todd Young voted for it. Likewise, current Senator Mike Braun, who took Donnelly’s senate seat in 2018, expressed support for it, according to a 2018 article from the Indy Star.

Both Braun and Young voted against Biden’s ARP bill.

In an interview following his speech in Kokomo, Donnelly said that when utilizing dollars from the ARP bill, local leaders should focus on finding the best way to use their respective allotments regardless of politics.

“I’m going to let the local leaders here make that decision,” Donnelly said. “That’s what we elect them for, and the effort was to make sure that funds would be there to help. I hope they use their judgment and not worry about politics or anything like that and just look and say, ‘Where’s the best use for Kokomo and Howard County?’”